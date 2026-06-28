Brazil vs Japan 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Seleção to edge past resilient Samurai Blue

Arguably the most eye-catching game of the World Cup Round of 32, five-time winners Brazil take on Japan with a quarterfinal place on the line.

Brazil arrive having taken seven points to top Group C, while Japan finished second in Group F after drawing 1-1 with Sweden, a result that confirmed their knockout-stage qualification.

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For Brazil, this is the minimum expected return on a squad assembled to go deep in this tournament.

Japan, though, will see this as an opportunity to match the benchmark already set at multiple recent tournaments and prove their consistency at the highest level extends beyond the group stage.

There is no second chance from here.

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Brazil vs Japan match preview

It’s not about how you start, but how you finish, and hardly any country has embodied that mantra as much as Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

After their underwhelming 1-1 opener with Morocco, the Seleção have bounced back emphatically with back-to-back 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland, largely inspired by Vinicius Jr. and Matheus Cunha.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have been pragmatic in structure but lethal on the counter, and this is a side that has the tools to dismantle most opponents in the knockout rounds when at full tilt.

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Not since 1982 have the five-time champions failed to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup, where they are now on a collision course to meet holders and near neighbours Argentina in a mouthwatering semi-final.

The Seleção have netted seven times without reply since falling behind on matchday one, their longest run of unanswered goals at the World Cup since 2002, when they last won the competition.

They’ll certainly hope the drought ends here, as although they’ve not fallen at the first knockout hurdle of a World Cup since 1990, Brazil have been eliminated from four of their last six World Cup knockout matches, more than their previous 17 combined (3).

Japan, meanwhile, had to settle for second in Group F owing to a 1-1 draw against Sweden, when goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made a handful of critical saves to ensure the Samurai Blue's silver-medal standing.

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The Samurai Blue squad is experienced at this level, with players spread across European leagues, and their 4-0 demolition of Tunisia showed their capacity for clinical finishing when space opens up.

The question is whether Japan can find that space against a Brazil defence anchored by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Also, Japan have still never won a World Cup knockout match in the men's game, suffering consecutive last-16 losses in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022, while failing to make it out of the group stage on every other occasion since 1998.

Brazil vs Japan head-to-head

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These two sides have met 14 times in total, with Brazil dominating the historical record.

The most significant recent result came at the 2025 Kirin Cup, when Japan beat Brazil 3-2, a result that will give Moriyasu’s squad confidence heading into this fixture.

However, the only previous meeting at the World Cup ended in a 1-4 Brazil win at the 2006 tournament in Germany, when Japan posed little threat in the knockout format.

The Samurai Blue have also never won a knockout match at the finals (L4), and a return of just one victory in five games in this competition against CONMEBOL sides historically (D1, L3) understandably places them as outsiders to progress here.

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Brazil vs Japan bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Brazil to win 1.72 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.90 High Player prop Vinicius Jr. anytime goalscorer 2.60 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Brazil to win

There’s no doubt Brazil are favourites for this one, but Japan hope to upset the odds in Houston.

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The Selecao have history on their side, but they aren’t as strong as some of their counterparts from the past. Samurai Blue beat them in October, so they know they’ve got what it takes.

In a competitive World Cup fixture, however, we’re still backing the Brazilians. It remains to be seen if Raphinha will make it back in time, but Carlo Ancelotti does have strength in depth.

Hajime Moriyasu, meanwhile, may be without Takefusa Kubo due to injury, while there are now question marks over Ko Itakura as well.

We can see this being a hard-fought clash between two sides that went toe-to-toe in an exciting 3-2 game last year. The Japanese should give as good as they get, but Brazil are likely to be too strong in the end.

Both teams to score – Yes

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The Selecao may have kept clean sheets in their last two games, but Japan are stronger than both Haiti and Scotland, and Ancelotti’s side have hardly been watertight this year.

Morocco, Egypt, Panama, Croatia and France all found a way past them. Samurai Blue will certainly find weaknesses to exploit.

Japan, meanwhile, came into the tournament with three shutouts in a row, although they haven’t been quite so rigid this summer. The Dutch put two past them, and Sweden found the net as well.

There’s no doubt that the Brazilians will see ways to trouble their opponents in this one.

We envisage an exciting clash at NRG Stadium, with both sides landing a punch or two. While we do think Brazil will come out on top, Japan have shown their quality over an extended period of time now.

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Both teams were on the scoresheet when they met last year. It’d be no surprise to see the same thing happen again.

Vinicius Jr. anytime goalscorer

It’s safe to say that Vinicius Jr has had a huge role in Brazil’s World Cup so far.

Vinicius scores a header for Brazil || imago

He’s scored four goals in three matches and picked up an assist in the second game as well. He’s by no means Ancelotti’s only attacking threat, but he’s definitely one to watch.

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Hence, we can see the Real Madrid star getting in on the action again in Texas when he faces the Japanese.

Los Blancos had a disappointing season by their standards, but Vini still picked up 36 G/A in his 53 games. Moriyasu will be well aware of the threat that he poses.

The 25-year-old is the bookies’ favourite to find the net, and we agree. After scoring five goals in seven WC games so far, he’ll want to add to his tally.

Brazil vs Japan team news

Brazil strode past Scotland without the services of Raphinha, who picked up a new hamstring injury against Haiti on matchday two and is yet to resume team training.

With the Barcelona winger still potentially out, Ancelotti is expected to keep faith with an identical XI, meaning a first World Cup knockout start for Bournemouth wonderkid Rayan opposite the in-form Vinicius Junior.

The Real Madrid wing wizard is now just one of five Brazil players to score in every group-stage game of a World Cup since Jairzinho 1970, Romario 1994, Ronaldo and Rivaldo 2002.

In each of the previous four instances, the Seleção won the title.

On Japan's end, centre-back Ko Itakura was withdrawn early against Sweden in the 39th minute due to an apparent injury, albeit one that is not believed to be serious.

There is more concern surrounding attacker Takefusa Kubo, who is still not training fully owing to a knee injury, so an appearance in the last 32 is considered highly unlikely.

After bagging the opening goal last time out, Celtic's Daizen Maeda has likely done enough to hold his spot over Junya Ito, but midfield general Kaishu Sano should return at Yukinari Sugawara's expense.

Brazil vs Japan predicted lineups

Brazil predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Paqueta, Vinícius Jr; Cunha

Japan predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Suzuki; Ito, Tomiyasu, Itakura; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Kamada, Maeda; Ueda

Brazil vs Japan prediction

Never before have Japan been taken more seriously as a footballing nation until now – with good reason – and Brazil will face far tougher tests against the Samurai Blue than they did in the past.

However, Japan's win over Ancelotti's men in October must be put into context, in that it came against a second-string defence.

This time around, with a full complement of options available – barring the stricken Raphinha – the free-scoring Selecao have our vote to progress.