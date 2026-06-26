They play proper football — Zico warns Brazil ahead of round of 32 clash

Brazilian football legend Zico has warned the Samba Boys ahead of their Round of 32 FIFA World Cup clash on Monday.

The former Flamengo and Brazil star warned his national team not to underestimate Japan, praising their technical and organised style of play.

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The match will be just the second time Brazil and Japan have faced each other on the World Cup stage. Their only previous meeting came 20 years ago, and the man in charge of Japan was Zico himself.

Zico on Brazil vs Japan

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Despite his fondness for Japanese football, Zico confirmed he will be supporting Brazil.

“I’ll be supporting Brazil. After all, I am Brazilian,” Zico told FIFA.

“But if Japan wins, so be it. What I do know is that it will be a great match, because Japan plays proper football.”