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They play proper football — Zico warns Brazil ahead of round of 32 clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:35 - 26 June 2026
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Brazilian football legend Zico has warned the Samba Boys ahead of their Round of 32 FIFA World Cup clash on Monday.
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The former Flamengo and Brazil star warned his national team not to underestimate Japan, praising their technical and organised style of play.

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The match will be just the second time Brazil and Japan have faced each other on the World Cup stage. Their only previous meeting came 20 years ago, and the man in charge of Japan was Zico himself.

Zico on Brazil vs Japan

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Despite his fondness for Japanese football, Zico confirmed he will be supporting Brazil.

“I’ll be supporting Brazil. After all, I am Brazilian,” Zico told FIFA.

“But if Japan wins, so be it. What I do know is that it will be a great match, because Japan plays proper football.”

Brazil topped Group C with an impressive campaign, while Japan finished second in Group F. Both teams have shown strong form in the group stage, setting up what promises to be a fascinating knockout clash.

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