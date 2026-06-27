2026 FIFA World Cup: We can eliminate Brazil - Japan star reveals

Japan's star believed Japan can pull off another upset against Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Japan forward Takumi Minamino believes the Samurai Blue have what it takes to eliminate Brazil from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 32.

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Japan will take on the five-time world champions in Houston on Monday, with Brazil entering the contest as overwhelming favourites to progress.

However, Minamino insists his teammates should draw confidence from their impressive 3-2 victory over Brazil in an international friendly played last October.

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'Underdog mentality' can make the difference

Although currently sidelined with a serious knee injury, the Monaco attacker remains closely involved with the national team and believes embracing the underdog role gives Japan a genuine opportunity to spring another surprise.

"If we play with the underdog mentality, as we always have, I believe we can make something happen in these one-off games," Minamino said.

The experienced forward was among the goal scorers when Japan defeated Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side in that memorable friendly, and he believes the squad can produce another inspired performance on football's biggest stage.

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Despite Japan's growing reputation in international football, Brazil will head into the knockout fixture as one of the tournament favourites.

The South American giants boast a wealth of world-class talent and are chasing a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Minamino also provided an encouraging update on teammate Takefusa Kubo, who has been unavailable since suffering a knee injury during Japan's opening 2-2 draw against the Netherlands.

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The Real Sociedad winger is continuing his rehabilitation and remains hopeful of returning during the knockout rounds.

"He is especially spirited, so he needs no encouragement from me," Minamino said, according to Kyodo News.

He added, "Everyone believes we will welcome him back in the knockout stage, and he is rehabbing with that same belief."