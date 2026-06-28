They think I'm not their friend — Klopp shares state of current relationship with Salah

Jurgen Klopp discussed his post-Liverpool relationship with Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has dismissed any notions of a lingering rift between himself and Mohamed Salah, insisting the pair have developed a genuine friendship despite occasionally butting heads during their time at Anfield.

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What Klopp said

Speaking in a candid interview with ESPN, Klopp, who now serves as the head of global soccer for Red Bull, reflected on the difficult dynamics of a player-manager relationship.

"We are friends now," the German tactician said. "While you're working together, players sometimes think I'm not even their friend because I have to make some decisions they don't like. But the good thing is it's all past... The strongest thing in life is good memories."

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Klopp's comments come after the pair endured a topsy-turvy relationship towards the end of their time together at Anfield, highlighted by the touchline altercation during a 2-2 Premier League draw against West Ham United in April 2024.

Salah and Klopp || Imago

Salah and Klopp: The end of an era

Salah arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2017, and during their seven-year chronological overlap working together until Klopp left, the duo orchestrated one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

Together, they secured the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, famously ended Liverpool's 30-year domestic drought by lifting the 2019/20 Premier League, and collected a slew of domestic and international honours.

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