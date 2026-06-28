Transfer News: Diomande snubs Liverpool, picks preferred destination

Liverpool have suffered a major blow in their summer transfer window plans.

Leipzig's 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, dealing a massive transfer blow to Liverpool.

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Diomande decides his future

The highly sought-after Ivory Coast international, who is currently representing his nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has been courted by several elite European clubs over the past few months.

Liverpool notably saw an €100 million (£86.8m) bid rejected by Leipzig last week and are expected to return with an improved offer.

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However, despite the Premier League interest, Diomande has reportedly prioritised a move to the French capital, fully convinced by the sporting project presented by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and manager Luis Enrique.

With personal terms now out of the way, they now have to negotiate with Leipzig, who are adamantly insisting that the versatile winger, who is tied to a long-term contract until June 2030, is not for sale unless a staggering €120 million offer arrives at their door.

How PSG have beaten rivals to Diomande

Diomande’s decision aligns with PSG's recent evolution into the destination for the world's most elite wingers.

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Paris Saint-Germain have established European dominance under Enrique, successfully securing consecutive UEFA Champions League titles during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns.

The teenager believes joining the reigning European champions will provide him with the optimal platform to secure major trophies and eventually achieve his personal ambition of winning the Ballon d'Or.

His massive valuation is justified by a spectacular breakthrough 2025/26 Bundesliga season, where he registered 12 goals and nine assists in 33 appearances after joining Leipzig from Spanish side Leganés just last summer.