‘They can now go home to face their Jobs’ – Fans react as South Africa exit World Cup

South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32.

South Africa's historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking conclusion on Sunday after a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32.

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Bafana Bafana looked set to force extra time before Canada's Stephen Eustáquio struck deep into stoppage time to seal victory and send the North Americans into the last 16.

Despite South Africa's spirited display and their first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds, the defeat quickly sparked a flood as many football fans turned to humour to express their thoughts.

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Fans react as South Africa exit World Cup

One of the most talked-about reactions came from a fan who wrote: "They can now go home to find their jobs."

They can now go back home to the jobs they crave so much 🤪_ — 007dq (@dapo1738) June 28, 2026

Since they can't defend their goal post, let them return home to protect their women. — Elitebrud (@elitebrudda) June 28, 2026

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Let them go back and fix their kantri.



I am sure the whole Africa was against them today.



The kind joy wey dey my body now eh — Chukwuma Christian (@ChuksconnecTv) June 28, 2026

Foreigners have taken South Africa’s spot in the Round of 16. — 39 (@39billion) June 28, 2026

The World Cup has taken their jobs from them pic.twitter.com/R7BwZOYoFK — 𓄂𓆃 (@Hoba_001) June 28, 2026

South Africa have returned home to secure their jobs. 😭 pic.twitter.com/EEAFyYjqzx — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_MCI) June 28, 2026

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