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‘They can now go home to face their Jobs’ – Fans react as South Africa exit World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:31 - 28 June 2026
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South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32.
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South Africa's historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking conclusion on Sunday after a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32.

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Bafana Bafana looked set to force extra time before Canada's Stephen Eustáquio struck deep into stoppage time to seal victory and send the North Americans into the last 16.

Despite South Africa's spirited display and their first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds, the defeat quickly sparked a flood as many football fans turned to humour to express their thoughts.

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Fans react as South Africa exit World Cup

One of the most talked-about reactions came from a fan who wrote: "They can now go home to find their jobs."

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South Africa exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage for the first time in the nation's history.

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