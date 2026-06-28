Transfer News: Lewandowski agrees deal with new club after Barcelona exit

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly decided his future after leaving Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly reached an agreement to join Major League Soccer franchise Chicago Fire on a lucrative two-year contract, with an option for a third season, officially closing the chapter on his legendary European career.

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Lewandowski set for USA move

The 37-year-old Polish striker became a free agent following the expiration of his four-year deal with Barcelona, ultimately departing Catalonia after he and the club failed to reach an acceptable agreement regarding a reduced squad role and extension terms.

The prolific forward was courted by several international heavyweights; he decisively rejected major financial proposals from Saudi Pro League sides Al Ittihad and Al Hilal and an approach from Serie A giants AC Milan.

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However, after visiting the Fire’s training facilities alongside his agent Pini Zahavi around, Lewandowski opted for a deal, reportedly worth between €10 million and €15 million net annually, that allows him to become the face of the franchise.

Lewandowski joins increasingly star-studded MLS

Lewandowski will be joining an increasingly prominent constellation of global icons plying their trade in the MLS, following the recent arrivals of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and LAFC’s Son Heung-Min.

The veteran departs Barcelona having successfully delivered major silverware, most notably anchoring the attack that secured three league titles.

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However, the bulk of his legacy was forged during his dominant stint at Bayern Munich, where he lifted the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and won eight consecutive Bundesliga crowns. He also shattered Gerd Müller's 49-year-old record by netting 41 goals in the 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign.