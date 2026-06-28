2026 World Cup: Heartbreak for South Africa as Canada make history with late dagger
🌎🇨🇦 OFFICIAL: Canada qualify to World Cup 2026 Round of 16 for the FIRST TIME EVER! pic.twitter.com/01uBgR3vzw— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2026
Bafana Bafana suffer World Cup heartbreak as Canada make history
Canada qualified for the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in history, but it took them until the final moments to settle an absorbing tie.
It took until the 92nd minute for the deadlock to be broken, when a cross into the box was headed out by a defender directly to Eustaquio, who obliged with a right-footed volley into the back of the net.
It was a devastating blow for Bafana Bafana, who had defended heroically throughout.
Ronwen Williams was outstanding in the South Africa goal, making five saves on the night, all from shots inside the box, and came agonisingly close to keeping his side alive.
Canada now advance to the round of 16, where they will face the winner of Monday's clash between the Netherlands and Morocco in Houston.