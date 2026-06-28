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'Go bek home banana banana' - Nigerians jubilate as South Africa DUMPED out of World Cup by co-hosts

David Ben
David Ben 22:45 - 28 June 2026
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'Go bek home banana banana' - Nigerians jubilate as South Africa DUMPED out of World Cup
Bafana Bafana's fairytale FIFA World Cup run came to a heartbreaking end after a stoppage-time dagger from co-hosts Canada sparked wild celebrations online.
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Just when South Africa looked set to force extra time, Canada delivered the cruelest blow imaginable.

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A tense, hard-fought Round of 32 clash at SoFi Stadium appeared destined for another 30 minutes before Stephen Eustáquio unleashed a stunning 92nd-minute volley from outside the penalty area to seal a historic 1-0 victory for the tournament co-hosts and end Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream.

The goal sparked emotional celebrations among Canadian supporters, while South Africa’s players collapsed to the turf after seeing their historic campaign ended in the final moments.

Canada knocked South Africa out of the World Cup | IMAGO

For Canada, it marked the nation’s first-ever victory in a FIFA World Cup knockout match and secured a place in the Round of 16, where Jesse Marsch’s side will face either Morocco or the Netherlands.

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Internet wastes no time as South Africa knocked out of World Cup

While South Africa’s run earned admiration across much of the football world, the long-standing rivalry between Nigerian and South African supporters once again spilled onto social media after the final whistle.

One reaction appeared to capture the mood among many Nigerian supporters, who have been locked in a rivalry with South Africa even before the first ball of the tournament was kicked.

"Go bek home banana banana 😂😂😭," the post read.

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'Go Bek' phrase begun dominating the trends on the X platform. Other reactions ranged from playful trolling to memes referencing South Africa’s dramatic late collapse.

See more reactions from X below.

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The bigger picture

For Canada, the focus shifts to an even bigger challenge in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, for South Africa, the journey ends in cruel fashion, just moments away from extra time, only for one spectacular strike to bring an unforgettable World Cup adventure to a painful conclusion.

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