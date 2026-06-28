'Go bek home banana banana' - Nigerians jubilate as South Africa DUMPED out of World Cup by co-hosts

Bafana Bafana's fairytale FIFA World Cup run came to a heartbreaking end after a stoppage-time dagger from co-hosts Canada sparked wild celebrations online.

Just when South Africa looked set to force extra time, Canada delivered the cruelest blow imaginable.

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A tense, hard-fought Round of 32 clash at SoFi Stadium appeared destined for another 30 minutes before Stephen Eustáquio unleashed a stunning 92nd-minute volley from outside the penalty area to seal a historic 1-0 victory for the tournament co-hosts and end Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream.

The goal sparked emotional celebrations among Canadian supporters, while South Africa’s players collapsed to the turf after seeing their historic campaign ended in the final moments.

Canada knocked South Africa out of the World Cup | IMAGO

For Canada, it marked the nation’s first-ever victory in a FIFA World Cup knockout match and secured a place in the Round of 16, where Jesse Marsch’s side will face either Morocco or the Netherlands.

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Internet wastes no time as South Africa knocked out of World Cup

While South Africa’s run earned admiration across much of the football world, the long-standing rivalry between Nigerian and South African supporters once again spilled onto social media after the final whistle.

One reaction appeared to capture the mood among many Nigerian supporters, who have been locked in a rivalry with South Africa even before the first ball of the tournament was kicked.

"Go bek home banana banana 😂😂😭," the post read.

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Go bek home banana banana 😂😂😭pic.twitter.com/imqsl4LEMH — BIG Tizzy (@TSpursfan) June 28, 2026

'Go Bek' phrase begun dominating the trends on the X platform. Other reactions ranged from playful trolling to memes referencing South Africa’s dramatic late collapse.

See more reactions from X below.

“Go Bek to your country”



"You are taking werk, our wemen"



😂😂😂 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/89kvpqrwjZ — Adex 👑 (@itradewithadex) June 28, 2026

Our Bafana Bafana brothers are speechless and toothless as they can now Go Bek home to their wives & Jobs 🫵😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/kgydyzQIQV — Timmie✨ (@timmieobafemi) June 28, 2026

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Canada just told South Africa to go bek home

The fact that the goal came 90th minute to break the hearts of South Africans was Poetic

Stephen Eustaquio, you did it for the rest of Africa pic.twitter.com/6ywDemP3Ea https://t.co/2AiKCbLBZ9 — Kay💧 (@Kaypoisson1) June 28, 2026

And this is their 'go bek' moment ⚽



Thank you Canada 🇨🇦 https://t.co/bzU6VXTYic pic.twitter.com/g5h7g7nhN8 — 'milola🤗 (@starleeon_) June 28, 2026

They can now Go Bek and secure their jabs pic.twitter.com/nREaar1stC — DaVini💫🕊️ (@CFC_DaVini) June 28, 2026

All I hear is go bek, go bek, go bek, go bek https://t.co/3mmNKLBWJf — Mannie 👽 (@BigChiefMannie) June 28, 2026

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South Africa were the 1st team to play a game, 1st team to play a knockout game and now the 1st team to go berk to their kentry😭 pic.twitter.com/TB3eF6OMBZ — Twilight (@the_marcoliboy) June 28, 2026

Go bek to ya Kaantry 🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/WDDJ7y14sk — Ainà Dipo 🇳🇬 (@dipoaina1) June 28, 2026

The bigger picture

For Canada, the focus shifts to an even bigger challenge in the Round of 16.