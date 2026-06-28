Ronaldo offers candid career advice to struggling Real Madrid star

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo shared some of his wisdom to uplift a struggling footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered supportive career advice to Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, urging the Brazilian forward to remain resilient during a turbulent period in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Ronaldo said

The poignant interaction occurred after the 25-year-old, who has long idolised the Portuguese superstar, travelled to the Miami Stadium to watch Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K decider against Colombia on Saturday, June 27.

Following the historic 0-0 draw, a result that saw Colombia win the group with seven points while Portugal safely advanced to the Round of 32 as runners-up with five points the pair shared a brief moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recognising the young attacker's current physical and professional struggles, the 41-year-old Portugal captain delivered a simple yet profoundly powerful message of reassurance: "Be patient, everything will go well."

🤍🫂 Cristiano Ronaldo to Rodrygo in Miami after the game: “Be patient, everything will go well”. pic.twitter.com/rrW4bJaE41 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2026

Rodrygo’s struggles

Ronaldo’s comforting words arrive at a critically difficult juncture for Rodrygo, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a long-term injury that ultimately sidelined him from Brazil's current World Cup campaign.

Even prior to this devastating physical setback, the winger had been steadily falling out of prominence within the Real Madrid squad over the past season, severely limiting his game time and sparking media speculation linking him with an exit.

Advertisement

Advertisement