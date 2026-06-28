2026 World Cup: Ronaldo misses out as Messi, Mbappe highlight Best XI of the Group Stage

The best of the best at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are highlighted in the Team of the Group Stage

The expanded group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially wrapped up, delivering some of the most thrilling, unpredictable, and record-breaking football in the tournament’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From absolute minnows shocking global powerhouses to generational superstars validating their elite status, the opening round left fans breathless.

As the competition transitions into the high-stakes knockout phase, we look back at the standout individual performances that defined the first three matches. Here is the official 2026 World Cup Best XI of the Group Stage.

Goalkeeper

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vozinha (Cape Verde)

The single greatest feel-good story of the tournament belongs to Cape Verde’s 40-year-old veteran shot-stopper. Vozinha became an overnight global sensation after making 7 crucial saves to hold footballing giants Spain to a historic 0-0 draw in their opener. He followed that up with another clean sheet against Saudi Arabia to guide the ultimate underdogs into the Round of 32. At 40 years and 12 days old, he shattered records as the oldest player to debut in a nation’s first-ever World Cup match.

Defenders

Left Back: Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

Mendes was an absolute force down the left flank for the Seleção das Quinas. Blending flawless defensive awareness with direct attacking intent, Mendes anchored a backline that conceded only once in three matches. His overlapping bursts and pinpoint crossing provided crucial assists, proving he is currently the gold standard for modern fullbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Centre-Back: Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil)

Gabriel carried his rock-solid club form directly onto the world stage. Serving as the primary ball-playing distributor for the Seleção, the Arsenal star finished the group stage with an astonishing 95.8% pass success rate (ranking sixth among all players who started all three games) and completed 263 total passes to keep Brazil dominant from the back.

Centre-Back: Aymeric Laporte (Spain)

Spain’s possession-heavy system requires centre-backs who can play under immense pressure, and Laporte was practically flawless. Anchoring a brilliant Spanish defence that kept a perfect clean sheet record throughout all three Group H matches, his composure and aerial dominance made La Roja look completely impenetrable.

Right Back: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hakimi captained the Atlas Lions to an exceptional, unbeaten group stage run, cementing their status as a global threat. Balancing his world-class recovery pace with brilliant transitional play, Hakimi spearheaded a defence that allowed just two goals while actively driving Morocco's highly efficient counter-attacking machine.

Midfielders

Defensive Midfield: Bruno Guimarães (Brazil)

Operating at the heart of Brazil's engine room, Guimarães was arguably the most productive playmaker of the opening round. No player in the entire tournament registered more than his 3 group-stage assists. He combined this elite final-third vision with a gritty defensive output, racking up seven tackles to break up opposition counters.

Central Midfield: Jude Bellingham (England)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving past a frustrating second matchday, Bellingham's overall group-stage body of work was nothing short of elite. Driving the Three Lions forward into the knockout spots as Group L winners, the Real Madrid maestro covered every blade of grass, using his physicality and late penalty-box runs to dictate England's offensive tempo.

Attacking Midfield: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The 39-year-old icon continues to make the spectacular look routine. Messi masterfully pulled the strings for La Albiceleste, guiding them to a perfect 3-0-0 record in Group J. With a sublime goal against Austria and a handful of jaw-dropping key passes across the three matches, Messi remains the tactical epicenter of the reigning world champions.

Forwards

Left Winger: Vinícius Jr. (Brazil)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opposing fullbacks simply had no answers for the dynamic winger. Vinícius Jr. was a human highlight reel on the left flank, utilizing his explosive acceleration and elite dribbling to unlock low blocks. He became only the fifth Brazilian to score in all three group stage games, and only the second at the 2026 World Cup.

Centre Forward: Erling Haaland (Norway)

In his very first World Cup, the Manchester City talisman single-handedly dragged Norway into the knockout phase. Haaland blasted 4 goals across matches against Iraq and Senegal. Out of all tournament players with at least 10 shots, Haaland recorded the most lethal efficiency with a staggering 40% shot conversion rate.

Right Winger: Kylian Mbappé (France)