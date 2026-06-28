Klopp sends warning to Liverpool as Andoni Iraola begins new era at Anfield

Klopp has backed Andoni Iraola to succeed at Anfield but insists the Spaniard will need time and good fortune to build a successful project.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has offered his support to new Reds boss Andoni Iraola, while warning that success at Anfield will depend on more than just coaching ability.

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Klopp, who transformed Liverpool into one of Europe's most dominant clubs during his eight-and-a-half-year reign, believes Iraola has the qualities required to thrive at the club.

However, he stressed that every successful project also requires stability and a measure of good fortune.

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Liverpool turn to Iraola after Slot exit

Liverpool appointed Iraola following the departure of former manager Arne Slot, whose tenure ended after a disappointing second season in charge.

Although Slot guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first campaign, expectations were not met the following year as the Reds struggled for consistency.

Despite securing a fifth-place finish and qualification for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, growing frustration among supporters ultimately led to a managerial change.

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Liverpool's board moved quickly to secure Iraola's services after he guided Bournemouth to a historic first-ever qualification for European competition.

Speaking to ESPN, Klopp admitted he was not close enough to understand the circumstances behind Slot's departure fully but acknowledged the disappointment surrounding Liverpool's recent campaign.

"I'm not close enough to judge what happened with Slot's exit. I was super happy they won the league a year before, and I have no idea what was wrong last season," Klopp said.

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The German coach also pointed out that Champions League qualification should not be overlooked despite the criticism surrounding the team's performances.

He added, "Nobody was happy with the season. That was obvious, but they still qualified for the Champions League, and that's a great success."

Klopp expressed confidence in Iraola's coaching ability but stressed that long-term success requires more than tactical knowledge.

"Now you can go again with a new manager in Andoni Iraola, who is a great coach as well, just like Arne Slot is, but it has to click," he explained.

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According to Klopp, building a sustainable project requires alignment between the manager, players, supporters, and club hierarchy.