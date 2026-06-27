Heartbreaking! Wife of Liverpool World Cup star suffers tragic miscarriage

The Netherlands star and his longtime partner have announced the devastating loss of their unborn son, sharing an emotional message during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that has prompted an outpouring of support from across the football world.

Liverpool and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo is mourning the heartbreaking loss of his unborn son after his partner, Noa van der Bij, revealed that the couple had suffered a miscarriage.

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Van der Bij shared the devastating news in an emotional Instagram post while Gakpo remains with the Dutch national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo | Imago

“With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy,” she wrote as reported by The Independent.

The couple also revealed the name they had chosen for their son. “Forever loved. Forever our son, Elijah Raphael Gakpo.”

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A Heartbreaking Message of Faith

Cody Gakpo and his partner Noa van der Bij

Despite the unimaginable loss, Van der Bij shared how the family found comfort in their Christian faith.

She revealed that after learning of their son’s death, they visited a church to light a candle before taking their eldest son, Samuel, to a nearby playground.

There, they experienced what she described as a deeply meaningful sign.

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“There was another child there whose name was Elijah.”

“There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away.”

Her touching tribute quickly drew thousands of messages of support from fans and fellow footballers, many offering prayers and condolences to the grieving family.

The heartbreaking announcement comes just weeks after Gakpo and Van der Bij publicly shared that they were expecting their second child together.

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The couple welcomed their first son, Samuel Seth, in 2024 and have often shared glimpses of their family life while largely keeping their relationship away from the public spotlight.

The tragedy also comes during what should have been one of the biggest moments of Gakpo’s career.

The Liverpool forward has been representing the Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping his country reach the knockout stages while balancing the emotional weight of the devastating loss away from the pitch.

Football world rallies around Gakpo

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As news of the miscarriage spread, supporters from around the world flooded social media with messages of love and encouragement for Gakpo, Van der Bij and their young son.

See some reactions from X below.

Oh my God! This is heartbreaking. Sending my love and prayers to Gakpo and his family ❤️🙏 https://t.co/Div8fFlDKA — Olorogun (@DavidMOlorogun) June 27, 2026

¡ESTA NOTICIA NOS ROMPIÓ EL CORAZÓN!



Mientras Cody Gakpo está concentrado con la Selección de Países Bajos en la Copa del Mundo.



Su novia Nos van der Bij compartió la noticia de que lamentablemente falleció su bebé durante la etapa del embarazo. Ambos están destruidos por la… pic.twitter.com/3szZRFt1pV — Motivaciones Fútbol (@MotivacionesF) June 27, 2026

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Lamentamos mucho el dolor y la pérdida de Cody Gakpo y su novia, Noa van der Bij, al anunciar que perdieron a su bebé durante el embarazo. 💔🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/gc2j9uvAxv — Futbol de Inglaterra (@Mercado_Ingles) June 27, 2026

💔 Cody Gakpo et sa compagne ont malheureusement perdu leur bébé pendant la grossesse.



Toutes nos pensées les accompagnent dans cette épreuve.



You'll Never Walk Alone. 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yacLf8GyL8 — Liverpool 🇫🇷 (@ActuLFC) June 27, 2026

Oh my God! My deepest condolences to Cody Gakpo, his girlfriend, and their family on the loss of their baby. May they find strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time! 🤎🕊️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/qFRJsEZ44Q — Carina Kikelomo Jacob (@CarinaKJacob) June 27, 2026