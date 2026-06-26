‘We chose the wrong methods’ - Klopp slams Germany's tactics in shock World Cup loss to Ecuador

Jurgen Klopp has issued a stark warning to Germany, criticising their tactical approach and mentality after a stunning loss to Ecuador.

Germany suffered a shocking 2-1 World Cup defeat at the hands of Ecuador in their last group game.

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The Germans took an early lead when Leroy Sane capitalised on a clever pass from Florian Wirtz. However, a determined Ecuadorian side fought back, with Nilson Angulo levelling the score before Gonzalo Plata headed in a late corner to seal a famous victory.

Despite the loss, Germany advanced to the knockout stage as Group E winners, but their performance in New Jersey served as a major wake-up call.

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Klopp slams Nagelsmann's tactics

The former Liverpool boss, now a television analyst, insisted that Julian Nagelsmann's team faces an early exit unless they make significant changes.

Analysing the match for MagentaTV, Klopp did not hold back in his assessment of the team's lacklustre display.

Klopp, ex-Liverpool manager|| imago

"We chose the wrong methods on this pitch; we played the wrong kind of football against an aggressive opponent," he stated.

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"From the 12th minute onwards, we had no depth to our game, and we defended in a low block as if we just wanted to test it out."

Klopp was deeply unimpressed with the overall performance, adding, "There was so much in there today that wasn't good.

Germany players frustrated || imago

“It didn't look like we are just going to stroll through the next rounds. We have to mix our quality with an outstanding mentality." When pressed on whether that mentality was absent, Klopp's response was blunt: "Of course it was missing."

With the round of 32 looming, Germany must quickly address the defensive frailties and lack of intensity exposed by Ecuador.

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