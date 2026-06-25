On a Plata: Ecuador stun Germany in comeback win to keep 2026 World Cup dream alive

On a Plata: Ecuador stun Germany in comeback win to keep 2026 World Cup dream alive

On a Plata: Ecuador stun Germany in comeback win to keep 2026 World Cup dream alive

Ecuador pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament, coming from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in East Rutherford and secure their place in the Round of 32. Gonzalo Plata scored the winner in the second half, completing a comeback that sent the South American fans into delirium.

Ecuador produced a massive statement in Group E, overturning an early deficit to beat Germany 2-1 at MetLife Stadium and book their ticket to the knockout rounds.

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It was a result that mixed resilience, belief and sharp finishing, and it was enough to send 55,000 Ecuadorian supporters into celebration.

Germany struck first through Leroy Sane inside two minutes, with Florian Wirtz supplying the assist.

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But Ecuador did not let the early blow define them. Nilson Angulo responded with a stunning long-range strike in the ninth minute, catching Manuel Neuer off guard and dragging La Tri right back into the match.

Ecuador take their first win of #FIFAWorldCup 2026 🇪🇨 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Ecuador vs Germany: Early drama

The opening goal arrived almost immediately and set the tone for a frantic contest. Ecuador felt hard done by in the build-up, believing a high-boot challenge from Aleksandar Pavlovic should have been penalised, but they refused to dwell on it for long.

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Instead, they answered with confidence and speed. Angulo’s rocket shifted the mood inside the stadium and gave Ecuador belief that they could take more than just a point from the game.

Plata delivers

The winner came in the 77th minute after a corner caused chaos in the German box.

Kevin Rodríguez flicked the ball on, and Gonzalo Plata reacted fastest, steering his finish across Neuer and into the top-right corner.

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It was the sort of moment that defines tournaments. Ecuador had absorbed pressure, stayed disciplined and then struck when the chance arrived. Plata’s finish was calm and decisive, and it proved enough to seal victory.

What it means

Despite the defeat, Germany still top Group E on goal difference and remain well placed in the tournament.

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Their pedigree and attacking quality remain intact, and they will still go into the knockout stage as one of the favourites.