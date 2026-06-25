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2026 World Cup: Pepe brace sends Ivory Coast to first-ever knockout round with victory over Curacao

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:02 - 25 June 2026
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Ex-Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe was the hero for Ivory Coast against Curacao
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Nicolas Pepe masterminded a historical Ivory Coast win that saw the Elephants qualify for the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

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The Villarreal forward scored twice against Curacao to earn his side a deserved 2-0 victory and a second-placed finish in Group E behind Germany.

Ivory Coast vs Curacao: How it happened

Needing only a draw to progress, the Elephants quickly settled any nerves by taking the lead after just seven minutes. Curacao’s defence was caught in possession by Yan Diomande, who unselfishly squared the ball for Nicolas Pepe to tap into an empty net.

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The Ivorians controlled much of the contest and sealed the win in the 65th minute when Pepe grabbed his second goal of the evening, curling a brilliant left-footed strike into the top corner beyond goalkeeper Eloy Room.

The victory sees Ivory Coast finish second in Group E on six points and marks the first time in their history that they have won two matches at a single World Cup tournament.

Curacao, meanwhile, bowed out with plenty of credit despite finishing bottom with one point. The tournament debutants, the smallest nation by population ever to feature at a men’s World Cup, showed admirable spirit and created several opportunities. Their best chance came before halftime when Juninho Bacuna burst into the penalty area but fired narrowly wide.

Ivory Coast will now face the runners-up of Group I, either France or Norway, in Arlington, Texas, on June 30.

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