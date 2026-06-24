Ecuador vs Germany 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Easy night for Die Mannschaft

Germany will endeavour to preserve their perfect start to their World Cup campaign when they face winless Ecuador in their final group fixture.

Germany arrive already through to the Round of 32, with six points from two games and nothing left to play for in Group E except topping the group in style.

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Ecuador are third on one point, behind Ivory Coast on goal difference, and must win to keep their last-16 hopes alive.

A draw could still be enough for Ecuador if Ivory Coast drop points against Curacao, but they cannot afford another goalless outing given their current goal difference of minus one.

Ecuador vs Germany match preview

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Ecuador and Germany take to the New York New Jersey Stadium pitch with the South Americans fighting for a place in the knockout phase against the already-qualified Europeans.

Ecuador’s World Cup has so far unfolded in the worst possible sequence.

One point from two games, zero goals scored, and now facing a Germany side that has been the most clinical team at this World Cup so far.

The opening defeat to Ivory Coast left Sebastián Beccacece’s side needing points from their remaining fixtures, and a failure to score against Curaçao in the follow-up was a concerning sign.

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Having entered the FIFA World Cup with a 19-game unbeaten streak to their name (W8, D11), Ecuador have let themselves down at this year’s tournament so far.

La Tri therefore need a result here if they are to stand any chance of advancing from Group E, but Germany’s back line has conceded only twice all tournament and will not yield easily.

Germany, by contrast, have been ruthless and look every bit the tournament contender their seventh-place odds suggest.

After thrashing Curacao 7-1 in their opening match, they came from a goal down with less than 30 minutes remaining to seal a 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast last weekend, booking their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.

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Two wins, nine goals, and a goal difference of +7 after two matches represent as dominant a group-stage opening as any side in this World Cup.

Germany will equal their longest-ever winning streak of 12 games (as West Germany between May 1979 and June 1980) if they prevail against Ecuador.

A victory would also see them complete a perfect World Cup group-stage campaign for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2006.

Ecuador vs Germany head-to-head

Ecuador have lost their previous two meetings with Germany by an aggregate score of 7-2, 3-0 in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup and 4-2 in a friendly in May 2013.

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La Tri are winless in their last nine matches against European countries (D5, L4), which indicates that they are facing an uphill battle.

Failing to score here could see Ecuador become just the second CONMEBOL team to go an entire World Cup without finding the net, after Bolivia in both 1930 and 1950.

Ecuador vs Germany bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Germany to win first half 2.45 High Value bet Over 1.5 goals 1.25 High Double chance Ecuador or Germany to win 1.26 High

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Germany to win first half

Ecuador have underperformed in attack and defence.

They suffered a 1-0 loss to the Ivory Coast on the opening day. They then played out a goalless stalemate with minnows Curacao in their second outing.

The tournament debutants were inspired by goalkeeper Eloy Room, who made 15 saves. This is the most in a single World Cup match, level with Tim Howard against Belgium in 2014.

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Germany, meanwhile, boast Manuel Neuer in goal. In attack, Deniz Undav and Kai Havertz have impressed in the final third. With nine goals, they are the tournament’s top scorers, two ahead of Canada and the Netherlands.

The majority of their goals arrived in the second half, but Nagelsmann’s side are growing in confidence. They will aim to pressure Ecuador from the start, with Neuer chasing an eighth World Cup clean sheet.

Germany are expected to secure a first-half lead before the match opens up after the interval.

Over 1.5 goals

Germany have been one of the tournament's most entertaining teams, scoring nine goals across their first two matches while also conceding in both.

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Their World Cup fixtures are averaging 5.5 goals per game, a remarkable stat at this stage of the competition.

Ecuador's matches have been much tighter, featuring just one goal across two games, but broader form suggests goals should arrive here.

Germany are currently on a run of eight consecutive matches featuring over 1.5 goals, while 90% of their last ten matches overall have seen at least two goals scored.

Prior to the World Cup, Ecuador were unbeaten in five consecutive matches, with every one of those games featuring over 1.5 goals.

With Ecuador needing to push for victory and Germany able to play with freedom, we expect goals on Thursday night.

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Ecuador or Germany double chance

This is a fascinating group-stage clash because both teams have genuine reasons to attack.

Germany have already secured top spot in Group E thanks to their six points and superior head-to-head record over Ivory Coast.

Even if Ivory Coast win and Germany lose, the Germans would remain group winners after beating the African nation 2-1 earlier in the tournament.

That means Julian Nagelsmann can afford to rotate his squad, potentially giving Ecuador a real opportunity to go for all three points.

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At the same time, Germany possess enough depth to win regardless of personnel changes.

Germany have not drawn a match since a 3-3 tie with Italy in March 2025, a run spanning 15 matches, while fewer than half of Ecuador's last five matches have ended level.

Rather than picking a winner, we're backing either team to come out on top.

Ecuador vs Germany team news

Germany centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup with an ankle injury sustained against Ivory Coast.

Antonio Rudiger, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw are all contenders to replace him in the first XI.

Nagelsmann is expected to freshen up his starting lineup, with goalkeeper Oliver Baumann pushing to start along with left-back David Raum and midfield trio Leon Goretzka, Angelo Stillar and Nadiem Amiri.

Nagelsmann has refused to rule out rewarding in-form Undav with a start up front ahead of Kai Havertz, while Jamie Leweling and Maximilian Beier could provide support in attack from wide areas, replacing Leroy Sane and Florian Wirtz.

As for Ecuador, they have no fitness or injury concerns to report, and Beccacece is not expected to make drastic changes to his lineup despite overseeing a winless start to the World Cup.

After starting as a centre-back in the draw with Curacao, Alan Franco could be pushed further forward into a familiar centre-midfield role against Germany to play alongside Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and Pedro Vite, at the expense of Jordy Alcivar.

At the age of 36, Enner Valencia is Ecuador’s all-time record goalscorer and is just one goal away from hitting the 50-goal mark for his country.

Enner Valencia for Ecuador

The former West Ham striker could be joined in attack by either Gonzalo Plata or Jordy Caicedo, most likely the former.

Ecuador vs Germany predicted lineups

Ecuador predicted XI (3-5-2)

Galindez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié; Yeboah, Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Estupiñán; Plata, Valencia

Germany predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Baumann; Anton, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Leweling, Amiri, Beier; Undav

Ecuador vs Germany prediction

Ecuador have proved to be a tough nut to crack defensively, but their toothless attack inspires little confidence ahead of a daunting showdown against the most prolific side at this summer's tournament.

Even if Nagelsmann heavily rotates his lineup, Die Mannschaft should still boast more than enough quality and depth to comfortably bypass La Tricolor and maintain their flawless record in Group E.