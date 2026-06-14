Germany move ahead of Brazil to become World Cup all-time top scorers after Curacao rout

Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao made them the World Cup's ultimate goalscorers

Germany launched their 2026 World Cup campaign with a clinical display of attacking dominance that rewrote international footballing history under the bright lights of Texas.

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Julian Nagelsmann's side completely overwhelmed tournament debutants Curaçao 7-1 in their opening Group E encounter to forcefully signal their intent of capturing a fifth global title.

Historical Scoring Shift Follows Houston Masterclass

The comprehensive seven-goal demolition successfully propelled the European powerhouse past South American heavyweights Brazil to officially claim the title of all-time highest scoring nation in World Cup history with 239 total tournament strikes.

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Midfielder Felix Nmecha initially unlocked the opposition's defensive block in the sixth minute with a curling drive following a delicate piece of interplay from Florian Wirtz before Curaçao's Livano Comenencia’s equaliser broke Nigeria’s all-time World Cup record, briefly stunning the crowd inside the stadium.

Nico Schlotterbeck's powerful header and a Kai Havertz penalty restored total order before the break.

Second Half Onslaught Takes Germany Past Brazil

The second forty-five minutes transformed into a complete exhibition of tactical depth and dominance as the traditional favourites exposed the immense gulf in class separating the two teams across the park.

Jamal Musiala instantly killed any lingering hope of a Caribbean comeback by slotting home sixty-nine seconds into the restart from a sharp Joshua Kimmich pass, which was quickly followed by an acrobatic Nathaniel Brown volley that marked his first senior international strike.

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High-flying substitute Deniz Undav then extended the lead with a close-range finish, before a late Havertz tap-in replicated the identical scoreline famously recorded against Brazil back in 2014.