Ivory Coast vs Norway 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Haaland factor to drag Norway through

A place in the World Cup last 16 will be up for grabs when Ivory Coast and Norway meet at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday in the round of 32.

Ivory Coast are making history after reaching the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time, while Norway are enjoying a memorable return to the tournament after ending a 28-year absence from football’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it only gets more difficult from here, as the winner will have either of Brazil or Japan waiting for them in the last 16.

Ivory Coast vs Norway match preview

Two of the most inexperienced sides in World Cup knockout football meet in Arlington, Texas, as post-group stage debutants Ivory Coast clash with a well-rested Norway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emerse Fae's team have reached the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time in their history, and they will be keen to make sure the occasion is more than a mere novelty.

Les Elephants came into this summer's tournament on the back of a four-game winning streak, and they carried that momentum into their opener on June 15, when they beat Ecuador 1-0 before losing 2-1 to Germany.

Still, they bounced back to round off their Group E campaign with a 2-0 win over World Cup debutants Curaçao, with Nicolas Pepe scoring either side of half time.

A victory here would equal their tally of victories across their previous three global appearances combined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, history suggests they’re up against it, given that prior to this tournament, only two African nations had ever won their first knockout match at the World Cup, and even then both required extra time.

Still, Ivory Coast might still fancy their chances of getting this done inside 90 minutes after winning six of their last seven internationals (D1).

Meanwhile, Stale Solbakken's Norway are playing at their first World Cup in 28 years – last appearing at France 1998 – and their talisman Erling Haaland has led the way on the road to the round of 32.

Back-to-back braces against Iraq and Senegal means that the 25-year-old heads into this knockout tie with a staggering return of 59 goals across his 52 caps.

Erling Haaland is also not smiling at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norway have not been the strongest side at this summer's tournament, but Haaland's finishing has been the difference-maker, as evidenced by the Vikings failing to lay a glove on France when he sat out the 4-1 trashing on Friday.

History also offers little inspiration for a side that have lost both prior World Cup knockout matches, but their form across the last 19 matches (W14, D3, L2) certainly hints they can overcome that negative omen here.

Ivory Coast vs Norway head-to-head

These two nations have never met before, but Norway have lost just two of their 19 matches against African nations (W9, D8) after beating Senegal 3-2 in the group stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ivory Coast vs Norway bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Norway to qualify 1.57 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.74 High Player prop Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer 1.80 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Norway to qualify

This is one of the toughest knockout ties to call, but we're backing Norway to edge it and book their place in the last 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scandinavians lost just one of their three World Cup group games, with that defeat coming against France after qualification had already been secured.

Several key players, including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, were rested entirely for that match, meaning Norway should head into this game fresh.

Prior to that defeat, Norway had gone five matches unbeaten, while their unbeaten run in competitive fixtures stood at 12 matches dating back to October 2024.

Ivory Coast have shown plenty of quality themselves, but with two defeats in their last four matches, we're backing Norway's greater experience and attacking firepower to prove decisive.

Both teams to score – Yes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norway have been one of the tournament's most entertaining sides so far. When they play, goals tend to follow.

They've scored ten goals in their three World Cup matches, averaging 3.33 goals per game, but have also conceded seven times during that spell.

Ivory Coast have also impressed going forward, scoring in each of their World Cup matches so far, including against Germany.

Although the Elephants have kept two clean sheets at the tournament, Norway's attacking intent should create an open game.

Both teams to score has landed in nine of Norway's last ten matches and in half of Ivory Coast's last ten, making this another strong selection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

Erling Haaland arrives in outstanding form for both club and country.

The Man City striker has scored five goals across his last four appearances and continues to produce remarkable numbers whenever he pulls on a Norway shirt.

Erling Haaland scores for Norway against Iraq || Imago

Haaland scored 16 goals across Norway's eight World Cup qualifying matches, averaging two goals per game during that campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, he averages more than a goal per international appearance for Norway, and we expect him to add to that tally in this knockout tie.

Ivory Coast vs Norway team news

Ivory Coast remain hopeful that Wilfried Singo can recover from the hamstring issue that forced him to miss the win over Curaçao, although the defender remains a doubt.

Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou are expected to continue at the heart of defence, while Nicolas Pepe should lead the attack after scoring both goals in the final group game.

Franck Kessie will once again be central to proceedings in midfield, providing leadership and experience for the African side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norway are monitoring the fitness of Julian Ryerson after the Borussia Dortmund defender missed training due to a thigh problem.

If Ryerson is unavailable, Fredrik Aursnes could drop into defence, allowing Patrick Berg to join Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge in midfield.

All eyes will again be on Haaland, whose four goals place him among the tournament’s leading scorers heading into the knockout rounds.

Ivory Coast vs Norway predicted lineups

Ivory Coast predicted XI (4-5-1)

Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, O Diomande, Konan; Sangare; Diallo, Kessie, Oulai, Y Diomande; Pepe

Norway predicted XI (4-3-3)

Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berg, Berge; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Ivory Coast vs Norway prediction

Ivory Coast have the attacking talent in Diomande and Pepe to threaten Norway, who have struggled to keep clean sheets in recent months.

However, Haaland's clinical finishing and record of averaging more than one goal every game for the Vikings could see him drag his country through.

Knockout football is often decided by moments of quality, and few players in the competition possess more of that than Haaland. Norway should squeeze through into the next round.