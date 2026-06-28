Pulse of the Day: Africa TAKES OVER 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32

Nine African nations have reached the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Tunisia the continent’s only side to miss out. From debutants Cape Verde to breakthrough stories like South Africa and DR Congo, this is a massive moment for the continent.

Africa has taken over the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After the final group stage matches on Saturday, June 27, nine African nations sealed their places in the new Round of 32, making this the continent’s strongest showing yet under the expanded 48-team format.

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South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Cape Verde all progressed as group runners-up, while Senegal, Algeria and DR Congo advanced as third-place wildcards.

Ghana completed the list after finishing runners-up in Group L alongside England. It is a landmark moment for African football, with teams from across the continent now spread across the knockout bracket.

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South Africa’s reward is a clash with Canada after finishing second in Group A, while Morocco will meet the Netherlands in one of the headline ties of the next round.

Egypt are set to face Australia, Senegal will take on England, and DR Congo also have England waiting in a separate Round of 32 meeting after their remarkable comeback win over Uzbekistan.

Cape Verde’s run has been one of the tournament’s great stories, with the debutants advancing unbeaten to finish second in Group H.

🇨🇩 Congo DR have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026

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Algeria fought their way through after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Austria, while Ghana joined the knockout stage as runners-up in Group L, keeping the continent’s momentum rolling into the next phase.

The only African side to fall short was Tunisia, who finished bottom of Group F after a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands. Their exit is the lone disappointment in what has otherwise been a stunning group stage for African teams.

For the continent as a whole, this is a statement. The expanded World Cup format has opened the door, but Africa has forced it wider by delivering results, resilience and a series of performances that have rewritten expectations.

The Round of 32 now carries a distinctly African presence, and the next stage promises even more drama.

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