2026 FIFA World Cup: Algeria denied as Austria book Spain clash to send Iran out

Algeria and Austria played out a thriller to book their spot in the 2026 World Cup round of 32.|| IMAGO

Algeria and Austria played out a thriller to book their spot in the 2026 World Cup round of 32.|| IMAGO

Algeria were seconds away from a win as they played out a six-goal thriller in their 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against Austria in Kansas City.

Algeria and Austria played one of the games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they booked their spot in the round of 32 following a 3-3 draw at Kansas City Stadium.

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Marko Arnautovic put Austria ahead, but Rafik Belghali restored parity for the Desert Warriors before the break.

Marcel Sabitzer then put Austria back in the lead before Riyad Mahrez drew Algeria level once again.

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Mahrez then appeared to have won it for Algeria in the final seconds of the game, but Saša Kalajdžić’s header secured a dramatic point for Austria and second spot in Group J.

Algeria and Austria fail to play safe

Although both teams were aware they only needed a draw to go through, Austria appeared not to get the memo, as they started aggressively.

Ralf Rangnick’s men were eager to go for it, and it showed from the start as they took the lead through Marko Arnautovic.

The former Stoke City man finished past Benbot with a calm finish after he was played through with a delightful long ball from David Alaba.

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Arnautovic’s goal totally changed Algeria’s plans, and they responded well. The Desert Warriors let the brakes off and almost restored parity through Rafik Belghali, but the Hellas Verona’s defender’s strike hit the post.

ROCK CHALK ALGERIA 🇩🇿



Algeria equalizes & KC erupts 😮 pic.twitter.com/nwFIwgN9AK — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 28, 2026

However, Belghali would not be denied, as he drew Algeria level right on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant individual strike.

The 24-year-old showed great individual skill and composure by beating a couple of defenders before roofing a shot past Alexander Schlager in Austria’s goal.

Thriller in Kansas

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Belghali’s strike ensured Algeria went into the break level, but the two-time African champions found themselves behind again after the restart as Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria’s lead with a clean strike in the 55th minute.

However, the lead only lasted for five minutes as Mahrez finished off a fine move from Houssem Aouar to score one of his most important goals for Algeria.

Mahrez’s equaliser appeared to be the last meaningful action of the game as both teams were happy to just let the game pass.

However, with just a few seconds left, what happened was one of the most dramatic scenes in World Cup history.

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First, Mahrez and Aouar combined once again for the ex-Leicester City man to put Algeria ahead with seconds left, leaving Austria staring at a group stage exit.

Iran's advancement during the Austria v Algeria game:



28' Iran in

45' Iran out

55' Iran in

60' Iran out

90+4' Iran in

90+6' Iran out



Iran is now officially eliminated from the World Cup pic.twitter.com/xtB2cVhh7C — Underdog (@Underdog) June 28, 2026

However, the drama was not over as Austria drew level through Kalajdžić’s header in what was the last action of the game, sending the Austrian fans into a frenzy.

Kalajdžić’s equaliser had huge ramifications as it meant Austria qualified in second place ahead of the Desert Warriors, who qualified as one of the best third-place teams.