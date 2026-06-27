2026 World Cup: Kane breaks England scoring record against Panama to set up tasty R32 clash

Harry Kane became England's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer as the Three Lions defeated Panama 2-0 in their final group game.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane combined to help Thomas Tuchel's England finish top of Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Victory in our third and final Group L fixture! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wh1wzwDLM0 — England (@England) June 27, 2026

England beat Panama to set up possible clash with Senegal

Jordan Pickford was called into action early to deny José Luis Rodríguez, but England gradually took control.

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Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, with Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka going close, they had to wait until the 62nd minute for the breakthrough.

Jude Bellingham volleyed home an outswinging corner from Saka for his second goal of the tournament. Harry Kane then headed in Bellingham's cross to become England’s all-time leading scorer at World Cup finals.

Panama, who failed to score at the tournament, nearly grabbed a late consolation through José Fajardo, but it was ruled out for offside.

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FT: England 2 Panama 0. England top Group L thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.



Kane is now England’s top scorer in World Cup history with 11 goals.



An important win against a stubborn Panama side. Guarantees England head into the knockout stage seeded.



As it… pic.twitter.com/EntCeH70tJ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 27, 2026

Thomas Tuchel’s side now advance to the Round of 32, where they are very likely to face Senegal.