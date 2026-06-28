2026 World Cup: Historic Messi freekick sets new record as Argentina put Jordan to the sword

Lionel Messi set a new World Cup record as Argentina made light work of Jordan

Argentine legend Lionel Messi became the first man in World Cup history to score in seven consecutive games to help La Albiceleste secure a 3-1 win over Jordan in their final Group J fixture.

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Despite not starting the game, Messi came on with half an hour left and scored to add to Giovanni Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez' goals to give Argentina the win over World Cup debutants Jordan, who managed to score in all their group stage fixtures.

Argentina vs Jordan: How it happened

Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a superb curling free-kick from 20 metres after being fouled on the edge of the area.

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Argentina doubled their advantage 12 minutes later when Lautaro Martinez calmly converted a penalty after a VAR review showed Leandro Paredes had been kicked in the head while challenging for the ball.

Martinez came close to adding another, striking both the crossbar and the woodwork, but Jordan pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half. Captain Ehsan Haddad delivered a low cross from the right that substitute Mousa Altamari converted, becoming the first player to score against Emiliano Martinez at the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi, who began the match on the bench, entered to a huge ovation on the hour mark and soon left his mark on the game. After being brought down 25 metres from goal, the Argentina captain dusted himself off and curled a low free-kick around the wall and past goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila in the 80th minute.