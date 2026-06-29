Netherlands vs Morocco 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Extra time in Guadalupe?

Gillette Stadium will play host to a fascinating contest at the 2026 World Cup as Netherlands take on Morocco for a place in the last 16.

The Dutch didn’t really surprise anybody by topping their group, rounding off their final group stage fixture with a 3-1 win over Tunisia.

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Morocco, meanwhile, finished second in their group on goal difference thanks to Brazil’s marauding performance after their opening 1-1 clash.

The winner progresses to face Canada, who are already in the round of 16 after beating South Africa 1-0.

Netherlands vs Morocco match preview

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The Netherlands take on Morocco in a clash of two in-form, top-10-ranked sides in Monday/Tuesday midnight’s round of 32 blockbuster at Monterrey, Mexico.

Both star-studded teams produced impressive performances in the group stage, laying down a marker of their attacking threat.

The Netherlands finished unbeaten in Group F (W2, D1) after a 3-1 demolition of Tunisia on matchday three set them up nicely heading into the knockouts.

Topping their group for the sixth time in their last seven global tournaments, the Oranje maintained their 100% record of advancing from the group stages in each of their ten appearances at the World Cup.

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Going deeper into the competition seems likely for a Dutch side who've reached at least the quarter-finals in five of their last six such appearances.

Ronald Koeman’s side have form on their side too, as they take an 11-game competitive unbeaten run (W8, D3) into the knockout stage.

But as history has shown, African champions Morocco are capable of pulling off epic upsets – the most famous of them all was upstaging Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the quarterfinals at Qatar 2022.

They showed that resilience by bouncing back from conceding in the tenth minute to defeat Haiti 4-2 on matchday three, registering their first comeback win in World Cup history (D1, L11 when trailing).

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It was a record-breaking game on many counts for the Atlas Lions, who scored four goals in a World Cup game for the first time in their history while recording 69% possession, their highest in a single match in this competition.

Only goal difference saw Mohamed Ouahbi’s side finish behind Brazil in Group C, and although that secured only a third-ever appearance in the World Cup knockouts, Ouahbi has declared his side have the belief to win the title.

An unbeaten eight-game sequence (W5, D3) since the end of the AFCON tournament in January makes them a tricky opponent for any team.

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Netherlands vs Morocco head-to-head

Monday’s game will see the Netherlands and Morocco meet at the World Cup for only the second time, with their first encounter having been in the 1994 edition.

The Dutch triumphed 2-1 on that occasion.

The Netherlands are also unbeaten in their six World Cup matches against African opponents (W5 D1), following their win over Tunisia.

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They have scored at least twice in each of their five victories, though this will be their first knockout-stage meeting with an African side.

Netherlands vs Morocco bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Match to end in draw after 90 minutes 3.21 Medium BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.88 High Player prop Brian Brobbey anytime goalscorer 3.33 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Match to end in draw after 90 minutes

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With the group stages now at a close, games at the 2026 World Cup should start to tighten up.

Both the Netherlands and Morocco have been good up till now, averaging 2+ goals per game. They are, however, very evenly matched ahead of their meeting in Guadalupe.

The Dutch should welcome back Micky van de Ven after he sat out the win over Tunisia as a suspension risk. Ronald Koeman hasn’t rotated much in the three games so far, and we expect a similar scenario against the Moroccans.

The Atlas Lions, meanwhile, are at full strength and were able to rotate a few players in the win over Haiti.

Their three previous meetings have all been close affairs, but there has always been a winner in normal time. This time, however, they could be difficult to separate, with the match potentially spilling into extra time and possibly a penalty shootout.

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Both teams to score – Yes

While Oranje and the Moroccans have been good in attack, there have been some defensive frailties.

The Dutch have conceded in all three of their group games and have not kept a clean sheet since November. The Atlas Lions, meanwhile, managed to keep out Scotland, but Haiti scored twice in their final Group C clash.

Both Koeman and Ouahbi will try to find ways to exploit the opposition’s backline, so expect to see two relatively busy goalkeepers.

This clash has the potential to be fascinating, with the Atlas Lions eager to prove that 2022 was no one-off. The Dutch are also set to face their toughest opponents yet.

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Both teams have been on the scoresheet in all of their previous three meetings, and while we don’t expect a particularly high-scoring game, there should still be a couple of goals in this one.

Brian Brobbey anytime goalscorer

Having netted three goals across both of his prior starts during the tournament, the imposing Sunderland striker has emerged as a surprise underdog for the Golden Boot.

Koeman has a decision to make when it comes to his XI next week, but Brobbey has certainly done his chances no harm. Having started against Sweden and Tunisia, we expect him to get the nod once again.

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Admittedly, with two of Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and Cryscencio Summerville likely to start alongside him, choosing a first goalscorer seems like a mini-lottery.

Yet, with all of Brobbey’s goals arriving inside the opening 20 minutes of play, he seems the most logical pick, especially when considering the Netherlands’ wider penchant for strong starts.

Netherlands vs Morocco team news

There had been suggestions that Denzel Dumfries and Brian Brobbey were carrying slight knocks, making them potential doubts for the Netherlands.

However, the pair have been passed fit and will therefore be available for selection against Morocco.

Micky van de Ven is set to return to the starting team at left-back, with Nathan Ake dropping out, and that is likely to be the only change from the team that started against Tunisia.

Brobbey is expected to continue through the middle for Koeman's team, with Memphis Depay, Justin Kluivert and Crysencio Summerville set to be kept in reserve.

As for Morocco, there will be changes from the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Haiti, with Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Azzedine Ounahi expected to return to the first XI for the last-32 clash.

Ismael Saibari, who is set to make the move to Bayern Munich this summer, has scored three times in three appearances at the 2026 World Cup and will again lead the line.

Netherlands vs Morocco predicted lineups

Netherlands predicted XI (4-3-3)

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, F de Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

Morocco predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Netherlands vs Morocco prediction

This has all the makings of a very, very interesting match, and we have found it difficult to pick a winner here.

Netherlands have been impressive this summer, but Morocco have been no pushovers either.

We can see these two sides struggling to edge one another as they aim to book their spot in the Round of 16.