2026 FIFA World Cup: Koeman sends a strong warning as Netherlands prepare for Morocco Showdown

Koeman has urged his players to remain focused ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash with Morocco.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has dismissed suggestions that his side is a favourite ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Morocco.

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Koeman insisted that the North African side possesses enough quality to cause a major upset.

The Dutch booked their place in the knockout stage after defeating Tunisia 3-1 on Thursday, finishing top of Group F with seven points and scoring an impressive 10 goals across their three group matches.

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Dutch coach focused only on the next game

However, Koeman believes the group-stage performances will count for little when they face Morocco on Monday in Monterrey, Mexico.

"I'm not sure if we are the favourites in the match against Morocco. We need to prepare for Morocco because it'll be a big game. It's a good team with a lot of quality, and they can score easily,” he said.

Despite the Netherlands emerging as one of the tournament's most entertaining attacking teams, Koeman refused to discuss potential opponents beyond the Round of 32.

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"I don't think we're in a situation yet to think about that. We're going towards our real test, and that's what we're going to prepare for,” he said.

Although the Oranje have impressed going forward, Koeman admitted his team still has defensive shortcomings after conceding in seven consecutive matches.

"We do pay attention to that. One or two players are not in the right position, people aren't getting blocked, and that's the sort of thing we'll discuss with the players,” he explained.

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Still, the former Barcelona manager believes his team's attacking output has helped offset those defensive lapses.

He added, "Getting a goal against is part of the game, and we have scored 10 goals in three games as well."

The Dutch boss also identified several tactical areas where his players must improve before the knockout stages.

He added, "The pace, the positions, to create more, to get more people in between the lines, and without the ball, we can be more compact sometimes.

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