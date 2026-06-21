‘He is simply the perfect footballer’ - Barcelona star hails Messi as his ultimate idol

Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has expressed his profound admiration for Lionel Messi, calling the Argentine superstar the "perfect footballer".

Messi kickstarted his 2026 World Cup campaign with a hat-trick, helping Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

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The eight-times Ballon d’Or winner lit up the World Cup stage as he did in 2022, with fans shocked by his performance.

The Argentine wizard also matched the top scorer record held by Miroslav Klose (16 goals) with his hat-trick.

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De Jong hails Messi

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, De Jong reflected on his journey and enduring love for football. Despite the high stakes of his professional career, he insists his fundamental passion for the sport remains as strong as ever.

"It's still my hobby, even though it's my job," he explained. "I enjoy playing so much and can completely immerse myself in it.

Frenkie De Jong | IMAGO

“Of course, there's a lot more at stake compared to just playing with your friends in a playground. But the feeling once you start playing is still almost the same."

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The conversation quickly turned to his deep respect for Messi. Having grown up watching the legendary Barcelona teams managed by Pep Guardiola, De Jong found it surreal to later become teammates with the Argentine icon.

Messi broke many stats by scoring a hat-trick. || Imago

"For me, Messi is simply the perfect footballer," De Jong stated. "I've always watched him more than anyone else.

“I was always watching a lot of Barcelona matches under Guardiola's leadership. I think that's the football I enjoyed more than any other."

He added, "There were some players from that time whom I followed and looked up to as a fan, and whom I later got to play alongside. So for me, this is really something special."

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