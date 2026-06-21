They don't play for Ronaldo — Ex-Arsenal star explains why Messi is outshining CR7
According to Petit, Argentina’s players are fully committed to playing for Messi, who scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick against Algeria, while Portugal’s squad does not show the same level of collective support for Ronaldo.
He believes this contrast is the main reason why the Argentine captain is currently outshining his long-time rival in the North American showpiece.
Petit explains Ronaldo's struggles with Portugal
“Argentina… the players they play for Messi. I think the Portuguese players, they don’t play for Cristiano Ronaldo.
"For me, this is the main difference with Argentina and Messi. So, it’s up to Martinez, the manager, to manage that.”
Petit's comments follow the long list of fans and ex-pros who have chimed in regarding Ronaldo's underwhelming display for Portugal against DR Congo.
The 41-year-old failed to contribute anything significant despite staying on the field for 90 minutes.
Martinez defended his captain, insisting his legendary goal record speaks for itself, and Ronaldo is expected to start against Uzbekistan in Portugal's second group game.