‘Incomparable and almost inhuman’ – Xavi explains why Messi is the Greatest Player Ever

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has paid glowing tribute to Lionel Messi following the Argentine captain’s sensational hat-trick against Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Barcelona manager and midfield maestro Xavi Hernandez has described Lionel Messi as the "Michael Jordan of football" following the Argentine superstar's remarkable performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Messi delivered a stunning hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria, a performance that further strengthened his claim as the greatest footballer of all time.

‘The Michael Jordan of Football’ - Xavi

Speaking to The Athletic, Xavi said Messi's sustained excellence over two decades separates him from every other player in football history.

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"I like to say that he is the Michael Jordan of football. In football, there is no one to compare to him. He has surpassed the greats of the past because of his longevity: he's been the best for the last 20 years," Xavi said.

The former Barcelona captain believes Messi's consistency at the highest level is unmatched in modern sport.

Beyond his technical brilliance, Xavi highlighted Messi's mentality as the defining factor behind his unprecedented success.

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"His mentality is extraordinary. For me, that's what sets him apart. He can't stand losing. He's got the perfect temperament for football and the perfect physique: his body is tailor-made for the game," he explained.

According to Xavi, Messi's relentless desire to win has been the driving force behind his record-breaking career.

He added, "He has a champion's mentality that will never be matched."

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Messi's hat-trick against Algeria left even his former teammate struggling to find words.

Xavi revealed that he immediately contacted the Argentine icon after the match.