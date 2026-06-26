2026 FIFA World Cup: Arda Guler makes history as Turkey end USA's 100% record

Türkiye go home with a win, as they handed USA their first defeat of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Turkiye have finally found the back of the net—thrice—as a late Kaan Ayhan strike helped them beat group winners USA 3-2, despite having already been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Crescent Stars came into the tie with their fate already decided. They lost their first two group matches, failing to score a goal or pick up a point despite a tournament-high 62 shots.

Ironically, they scored with their first two shots against the USA, one of which was scored by Real Madrid's Arda Guler. who replaced Emre Belözoğlu (21 years 275 days), to become Turkey's youngest ever scorer at the World Cup (21 years 120 days),

21 - ABD filelerini havalandıran Arda Güler (21 yaş 120 gün), Emre Belözoğlu'nu (21 yaş 275 gün vs Kosta Rika) geride bırakarak Dünya Kupası tarihinde gol atan en genç Türk futbolcu oldu. Devirteslim. pic.twitter.com/lJaW1wlcHA — OptaCan (@OptaCan) June 26, 2026

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The USA scored first in the game through Auston Trusty and equalised through Sebastian Berhalter after goals from Guler and Baris Alper Yilmaz put Turkey in front. Both teams pushed for the winner, and with the last strike of the game, Ayhan fired Vincenzo Montella's side to victory.

Key match details

The United States entered the fixture looking to complete a flawless group stage and started the match with intensity, immediately rewarding the passionate home crowd in Inglewood.

The hosts wasted absolutely no time taking control. Capitalising on a defensive lapse from Türkiye, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter delivered a pinpoint assist to Auston Trusty, who slotted the ball home to give the USA a dream 1-0 start with his first career international goal.

The Turkish side refused to roll over and answered almost immediately. Barış Alper Yılmaz did brilliantly to set up Real Madrid prodigy Arda Güler, who fired in a quick equaliser to shift the momentum and temporarily silence the stadium.

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Having recovered from the early setback, Türkiye seized control before the interval. Barış Alper Yılmaz transitioned from provider to goalscorer, finding the back of the net to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage heading into the halftime break, marking the first time Türkiye had held a lead in the 2026 tournament.

The second half began just as frantically as the first, with the United States desperate to avoid a momentum-halting defeat ahead of the knockout stages.

The USMNT levelled the match shortly after the restart. Sebastian Berhalter, who had already provided an assist and picked up a first-half yellow card, capped off an impressive individual performance by scoring a stunning equaliser to make it 2-2.

The match appeared destined to end in a draw, but Türkiye kept pushing deep into stoppage time. In the 98th minute, veteran defender Kaan Ayhan became the hero, snatching a last-gasp winner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory and spark wildly emotional celebrations from the Turkish bench.

What this means for Group D

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The final whistle brought contrasting emotions for the two sides, as the simultaneous 0-0 draw between Australia and Paraguay finalised the group standings.

For the United States, finishing at the summit of Group D with six points guarantees them a favourable draw in the Round of 32, as they are now set to face Bosnia and Herzegovina.