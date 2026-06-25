Uruguay vs Spain 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Back La Roja in Guadalajara

Uruguay and Spain will be aiming to book their spot in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup when they lock horns on Friday/Saturday midnight.

Spain already have four points and a goal difference of +4 from their opening two Group H matches, meaning a win here secures top spot and progression to the last 32.

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Uruguay, meanwhile, sit on two points after back-to-back draws and must avoid defeat to keep their place in the top two.

With the third-place route to the knockouts also available at this expanded World Cup, even a narrow defeat could keep Uruguay alive depending on results in other groups, but they will be looking to take something from this game rather than rely on external factors.

Uruguay vs Spain match preview

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Ahead of the first matchday at this year’s World Cup, few would have expected Group H to unfold as it has, with Uruguay facing Spain in Guadalajara in the heavyweight clash of the group.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have flattered to deceive this summer, being held to draws by Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde in matches they could have, and in all likelihood, should have won.

Uruguay will now be desperate to avoid another similar result, only once before drawing three consecutive games at the World Cup, between 2002 and 2010.

While they were eliminated in the group stage in 2022, they have never failed to reach the knockout rounds in consecutive World Cup campaigns, leaving them with plenty of work to do.

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Uruguay will qualify for the round of 32 as Group H winners if they defeat Spain, and Cape Verde fail to beat Saudi Arabia in the section's other match.

There are also a number of scenarios which could see Uruguay finish second, third or fourth, with Group H having a whole host of permutations at this stage of proceedings.

Spain also opened their World Cup campaign with an underwhelming goalless draw against Cape Verde.

However, they were excellent in their clash against Saudi Arabia last time out, running out 4-0 winners, with Mikel Oyarzabal (two) and Lamine Yamal on the scoresheet.

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Having scraped off the rust, Luis de la Fuente will therefore be confident of his side getting a good result in Guadalajara, as they have won their final group stage match at every World Cup between 1986 and 2014.

La Roja are currently top of Group H on four points, two points ahead of second-placed Uruguay and third-placed Cape Verde ahead of the final matchday.

Spain will qualify for the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup as Group H winners should they beat Uruguay, while a draw would also be enough for La Roja, provided that Cape Verde do not overcome Saudi Arabia by five or more goals.

Uruguay vs Spain head-to-head

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Spain hold a clear advantage in the head-to-head record, winning four of the eight meetings on record, with three draws and one Uruguay win.

The most recent encounter came at the 2013 Confederations Cup, where Spain won 2-1 in a competitive fixture.

Spain also won 3-1 in a February 2013 friendly and 2-0 in 2005.

The only previous World Cup meeting ended 0-0 in Italy in 1990, a result that may offer some comfort to Uruguay given the pressure they will be under in Zapopan.

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Recent history, however, is firmly in Spain’s favour.

Uruguay vs Spain bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Spain to win 1.51 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.96 Medium Player prop Lamine Yamal anytime goalscorer 2.60 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Spain to win

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European champions Spain were held to a stunning draw by Cape Verde in their Group H opener.

However, they are often slow starters at major tournaments and got back to winning ways by hammering Saudi Arabia 4-0.

La Roja have already secured passage to the last 32, but a win against Uruguay would see them top Group H.

There's been plenty of turmoil behind the scenes in the Uruguay camp and that has translated onto the pitch, as they've started with two draws against teams they would expect to beat.

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Uruguay now have to beat the strongest team in the group to advance to the knockouts, although a draw would probably see them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Spain have kept two clean sheets from two and this Uruguay attack is a far cry from the days of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan.

We can't see the Spaniards having too many problems against their South American opponents, and we're predicting a Spain win to wrap up Group H and send Uruguay home.

Over 2.5 goals

Marcelo Bielsa's high-risk, high-reward playing style is well known, but Uruguay have been conceding chances at will in this World Cup.

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In fact, they were fortunate that Cape Verde wasted numerous chances on the counterattack to add to their two goals.

Spain's technicians failed to break Cape Verde down but made up for that with a comfortable 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia, and they'll fancy their chances at adding a few more against Uruguay.

With four goals scored in each side's last match, we're predicting there to be over 2.5 goals.

Lamine Yamal anytime goalscorer

After his brace against the Saudis, Mikel Oyarzabal is seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net in Zapopan, followed by Borja Iglesias.

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Yet, Yamal is our man to watch. The 18-year-old is set to shine once again.

Spain have arrived — Barca boy Lamine Yamal sends bold warning to Argentina, France, England & others

The Barcelona starlet should get another start after finding the net last time out, and he’ll be eager to add to his tally.

After picking up an incredible 42 goals and assists at club level in 2025/26, Yamal’s confidence will be sky-high. An injury disrupted his La Liga campaign, and he is keen to make up for lost time.

We’re tipping the teenager to make his mark against Uruguay, showing once more why he’s one of the brightest talents in the world.

Uruguay vs Spain team news

Uruguay will be without the services of Ronald Araujo (calf) and Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf) for Friday's match, but there are no fresh fitness concerns for the South American team.

There could be a key change in the final third of the field for this match, with Darwin Nunez potentially being introduced in place of Federico Vinas.

Agustin Canobbio and Maxi Araujo were standout performers against Cape Verde last time out, and both players are set to retain their spots in the final third.

Spain, meanwhile, could once again be missing Victor Munoz, but Yamal started against Saudi Arabia last time out, and the Barcelona wonderkid is again set to be included in the first XI for the contest with Uruguay.

Nico Williams has made two substitute appearances at the 2026 World Cup, and this could be the match that sees the Athletic Bilbao forward come into the starting side.

Dani Olmo impressed in midfield last time out and is again set to be given the nod over Fabian Ruiz, with Alex Baena likely to be the player to drop out for Nico Williams.

Oyarzabal scored twice against Saudi Arabia last time out, and the Real Sociedad attacker is again set to feature in the final third of the field.

Uruguay vs Spain predicted lineups

Uruguay predicted XI (4-3-3)

Muslera; Varela, Giménez, Cáceres, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Canobbio, Núñez, Araújo

Spain predicted XI (4-3-3)

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams

Uruguay vs Spain prediction

Spain are clear favourites and have the form, quality, and group-stage momentum to back that price, with Luis de la Fuente’s side likely to control possession and create enough to win a tight but decisive contest.

Uruguay are undoubtedly capable of making this a tricky match, but we are expecting La Roja to collect all three points to secure top spot in the section, leaving Uruguay facing elimination, with two points highly unlikely to be enough to qualify in third.