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2026 World Cup: Cape Verde equal Super Eagles’ 32-year record after historic Uruguay draw

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 04:14 - 22 June 2026
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World Cup debutants Cape Verde equalled a record previously set by Nigeria's Super Eagles
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Cape Verde captured another stunning result against a former world champion on Sunday by fighting back to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw with Uruguay.

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The historic result at Miami Stadium keeps the tournament debutants completely unbeaten in Group H following their opening goalless stalemate against Spain.

Blue Sharks Match Legendary Nigerian Goalscoring Feat

The West African island nation etched their name alongside continental royalty by becoming only the second African team in World Cup history to score two separate goals from outside the penalty area in a single match.

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This incredible long-range shooting display equalled a thirty-two-year-old record set by Nigeria's famous 1994 Super Eagles squad during their iconic campaign against Greece in the United States.

Cape Verde opened the scoring in spectacular fashion when midfielder Kevin Pina smashed a thirty-four-yard free-kick straight through a gap in the Uruguayan wall, before Helio Varela later capitalised on a loose defensive mix-up from distance to slot home their historic equaliser.

Debutants Defy the Odds with Suarez Watching

By holding the South American powerhouses, Bubista’s disciplined side became the very first debutant team to avoid defeat in each of their opening two World Cup matches since Senegal's legendary run in 2002.

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Furthermore, the Blue Sharks achieved this defensive resilience with unprecedented fair play, committing the fewest total fouls of any nation in their opening two fixtures of a World Cup edition since data tracking began in 1966.

Despite facing relentless late pressure from a star-studded Uruguayan attack, with the legendary Luis Suarez cheering his countrymen on from the stands, the CapeVerde defense stood resolute to keep their dreams of reaching the knockout stage firmly alive.

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