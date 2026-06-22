WORLD CUP 2026: Vozinha’s mother watches history as Cabo Verde shock Uruguay in miami

Two games, two goals, and two historic points against the world's biggest giants. Cabo Verde’s fairytale World Cup debut just reached mythic status after holding Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay to a dramatic 2-2 draw in Miami.

Two games, two goals, two points: African representatives Cabo Verde are turning their World Cup debut into something unforgettable.

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They dug deep again in Miami and left Uruguay frustrated after a dramatic 2-2 draw that had everything from long-range brilliance to a goalkeeping blunder.

If you told any football fan before the tournament that debutants Cabo Verde would walk out of matches against Spain and Uruguay completely unbeaten, they would have told you to stop daydreaming.

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But the 2026 World Cup doesn't care about your pre-tournament predictions. The Blue Sharks are officially the ultimate party-poopers of Group H.

It was UNBELIEVABLE, it was chaotic, and it left Marcelo Bielsa's star-studded La Celeste completely frustrated on the pitch.

Cabo Verde secure their second point in the #FIFAWorldCup! 💪 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 22, 2026

A Mother’s Witness and a Historic Rocket

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The emotional heartbeat of the night belonged to Cabo Verde's veteran goalkeeper, Vozinha.

Watching proudly from the Miami stands was his mother, witnessing her son stand as the last line of defence against some of the most lethal attackers in global football.

Vozinha's mother watches on from the stands. (Photo Credit: FIFA)

While she had to endure the heartbreak of seeing her son concede a quickfire double right before halftime, the night ultimately belonged to the islanders' spirit.

The madness started in the 21st minute when Kevin Pina stepped up to a direct free-kick. With pure audacity, Pina unleashed a sensational, curling strike that flew past a scrambling Fernando Muslera.

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It was Cabo Verde’s first-ever goal in World Cup history, and it sent the African continent into absolute raptures.Uruguay responded like a wounded animal.

Marcelo Bielsa’s trademark high-intensity press finally clicked late in the first half, with Maximiliano Araujo grabbing an equaliser in the 44th minute.

Just moments later, deep into first-half stoppage time (45+6'), Agustin Canobbio struck a cruel blow to put the South Americans 2-1 up going into the interval.

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The Muslera Howler That Blew Up the Timeline

But if we know anything about this World Cup, it's that the drama is never finished. In the 61st minute, the entire stadium witnessed a moment of pure comedy and catastrophe.

Uruguay’s Guillermo Varela hit a routine, under-pressure backpass toward his goalkeeper. Instead of playing it safe, veteran keeper Fernando Muslera completely lost his head.

He inexplicably rushed miles out of his penalty box, completely miscalculating the bounce of the ball. Cabo Verde’s Helio Varela couldn't believe his luck, he intercepted the ball, composed himself, and calmly slid it into an empty net to make it 2-2.

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Two games played. Played Spain, played Uruguay. Lost zero. Cabo Verde are not here to take pictures, they are here for blood!

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Find out where to watch the #FIFAWorldCup! 👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2026

Group H is in Complete Shambles

Bielsa threw the absolute kitchen sink at the Africans in the final 20 minutes, subbing on Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz to force a winner.

Real Madrid’s midfield engine Federico Valverde came agonisingly close in the 92nd minute with a stretching effort, but it flew just wide of Vozinha's post.

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With Spain destroying Saudi Arabia earlier, Group H is now wide open with both Uruguay and Cabo Verde sitting on 2 points each.

The corporate pundits expected a routine South American progression, but Cabo Verde is writing a completely different pop-culture script.