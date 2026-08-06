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‘He is not that guy’ - Mikel Obi urges Chelsea to replace Sanchez with Man City's James Trafford

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:53 - 06 August 2026
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Mikel Obi urges Chelsea to replace Sanchez
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has called on the club to replace goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, identifying Manchester City's James Trafford as the ideal candidate.
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Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have made significant moves to signal their intent in the transfer market.

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They have made a stunning £117 million deal for Aston Villa and England midfielder Morgan Rogers, who was reportedly a top target for rivals Arsenal.

The Blues have also added veteran experience by signing Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson and are expecting to confirm the signing of Racing Santander left-back Pep Chavarria, following Marc Cucurella's departure to Real Madrid.

Mikel Obi advises Chelsea

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Despite these signings, there has been little activity regarding Chelsea's goalkeeping department, despite growing calls for Sanchez to be replaced after three seasons marked by high-profile errors.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel did not hold back in his assessment of the current number one. 

Mikel Obi || X
Mikel Obi || X

"I’ve said it so many times that Sanchez is not that guy. He is not that guy that will win us trophies," the ex-Chelsea star stated.

"Everybody knows that! I can’t keep repeating myself here every time, every season, week in, week out. I’m sure Xabi Alonso knows that, the club knows that. Why can’t we rectify that?"

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Mikel believes that while the club is building a strong squad, the goalkeeping position remains a critical weakness. 

"We’re building a solid team right now, we’re bringing in players that can help improve the squad," he added. 

Robert Sanchez Chelsea goalkeeper || Imago
Robert Sanchez Chelsea goalkeeper || Imago
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"It’s the one place that every Chelsea fan is crying out for, not just me. Every Chelsea fan is crying out for that position."

The former Nigerian international questioned Sanchez's reliability and consistency, arguing that these qualities are essential for a team with title aspirations. 

Manchester City's James Trafford || imago
Manchester City's James Trafford || imago

"I’m sorry, Sanchez is not the guy who can help push us to win trophies. We’ve seen him make so many mistakes," Mikel continued. 

"He’s not reliable, he’s not consistent, and for us to be able to go from where we are right now to try and build a winning team, we need consistency."

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