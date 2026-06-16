2026 FIFA World Cup: '1 out of every 10' — Casillas reacts to Spain vs Cape Verde

2010 World Cup winner Iker Casillas lent his experience to the Spanish meltdown after the draw against Cabo Verde.

Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has urged fans to remain calm and defended the national team's performance following their disappointing 0-0 draw against tournament debutants Cabo Verde.

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What Casillas said

During their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H opener at the Atlanta Stadium on Monday, June 15, 2026, manager Luis de la Fuente’s side completely dominated possession and unleashed a staggering 27 shots but ultimately failed to score against an inspired Cabo Verde defence anchored by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who remarkably recorded seven crucial saves.

Addressing the upset, Casillas immediately took to social media to reassure anxious supporters that the display was inherently positive despite the frustrating final scoreline.

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"In my opinion, @SEFutbol played well," Casillas stated. "One of those matches that happens 1 out of every 10. You create chances, and they don’t go in. I understand that people might have doubts, but that’s not the case. Calm down. Weather the storm and think about Saudi Arabia."

Parallels to Spain's 2010 title run

Casillas’ call for patience carries historical weight, as he famously captained La Roja during their unprecedented golden era, lifting the 2008 UEFA European Championship, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

The legendary shot-stopper is acutely aware of the pressure and immediate media fallout surrounding an opening-game stumble; during their triumphant 2010 campaign in South Africa, Spain suffered an even more shocking initial setback when they lost their opening match 1-0 to Switzerland.

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