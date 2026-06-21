Report: Barcelona eye Benjamin Sesko move
Reigning LALIGA champions Barcelona have reportedly identified Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško as a transfer target as they actively seek a prolific replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski.
Barcelona find Alvarez alternatives
Sporting director Deco has been forced to devise a contingency plan because the Blaugrana have struggled to make any significant headway in the ambitious pursuit of their priority target, Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.
Opposed to selling their star player to a direct domestic rival, Atlético recently scoffed at Barcelona's initial offer of just over €100 million for the Argentine international, while also rejecting a €150 million bid from Real Madrid.
With negotiations proving incredibly difficult, Barcelona have actively shortlisted a number of alternative options, with the 23-year-old Šeško recently added.
Manchester United's stance
Šeško's emergence on Barcelona's radar follows a debut season at Old Trafford, where he recorded 12 goals across 32 appearances in all competitions, including 11 Premier League strikes.
The Slovenia international joined the Red Devils during the summer of 2025 from Leipzig in a lucrative package worth up to £74 million, tying him to a long-term contract.
While intermediaries have reportedly made enquiries to understand his availability, Manchester United have reportedly communicated that the striker is not for sale.