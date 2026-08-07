NPFL is back! Full opening weekend fixtures announced

The NPFL 2026/27 season begins with Rangers hosting Katsina United.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will return with an exciting lineup of fixtures as defending champions Rangers International begin the defence of their league crown against Katsina United.

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Rangers lift the 2025/2026 NPFL title.

The Flying Antelopes will welcome Katsina United to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, popularly known as The Cathedral, in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Fresh from securing their ninth NPFL title last season, Rangers will be aiming to start their championship defence with a victory in front of their home supporters.

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One of the standout fixtures of the opening weekend will see former champions Shooting Stars host newly promoted Inter Lagos in a South-West derby at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The encounter, scheduled for Friday, August 28, will officially kick off the new NPFL campaign and mark a historic occasion for Inter Lagos, who will be making their first-ever appearance in Nigeria's top-flight league following promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Fans are expected to witness several intriguing contests across the country as the remaining Matchday One fixtures take place on Sunday, August 30.

Full matchday one fixtures

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Former champions Enyimba will begin their campaign away to Niger Tornadoes, while Rivers United host Plateau United in Port Harcourt.

Elsewhere, Bendel Insurance entertain returning side Warri Wolves in a South-South derby, Abia Warriors welcome Kun Khalifat, and Kwara United take on Kano Pillars in Ilorin.

🚨 OFFICIAL ‼️ MD1 FIXTURES



Rivers United vs Plateau United



Shooting Stars Vs Inter Lagos



Ikorodu City vs Ranchers Bees



Rangers Vs Katsina United



Doma United vs Sporting Lagos



Bendel Insurance Vs Warri Wolves



Barau FC v Nasarawa United



Abia Warriors vs Kun Khalifat FC… pic.twitter.com/wCPDBD9l40 — NPFL Tori Podcast (@NpflTori) August 7, 2026

Barau will be at home for a clash against Nasarawa United, while Ikorodu City face Ranchers Bees. Doma United will also host Sporting Lagos in another fixture involving ambitious clubs looking to make an early statement.

Shooting Stars vs Inter Lagos (Friday, August 28)

Ikorodu City FC vs Ranchers Bees

Abia Warriors vs Kun Khalifat FC

Barau FC vs Nasarawa United

Bendel Insurance vs Warri Wolves

Rangers International vs Katsina United

Rivers United vs Plateau United

Kwara United vs Kano Pillars

Niger Tornadoes vs Enyimba

Doma United vs Sporting Lagos

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NPFL Season starts this August 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gs7EQUQmu6 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 7, 2026