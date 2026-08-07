NPFL is back! Full opening weekend fixtures announced
The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will return with an exciting lineup of fixtures as defending champions Rangers International begin the defence of their league crown against Katsina United.
The Flying Antelopes will welcome Katsina United to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, popularly known as The Cathedral, in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2026.
Fresh from securing their ninth NPFL title last season, Rangers will be aiming to start their championship defence with a victory in front of their home supporters.
One of the standout fixtures of the opening weekend will see former champions Shooting Stars host newly promoted Inter Lagos in a South-West derby at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.
The encounter, scheduled for Friday, August 28, will officially kick off the new NPFL campaign and mark a historic occasion for Inter Lagos, who will be making their first-ever appearance in Nigeria's top-flight league following promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL).
Fans are expected to witness several intriguing contests across the country as the remaining Matchday One fixtures take place on Sunday, August 30.
Full matchday one fixtures
Former champions Enyimba will begin their campaign away to Niger Tornadoes, while Rivers United host Plateau United in Port Harcourt.
Elsewhere, Bendel Insurance entertain returning side Warri Wolves in a South-South derby, Abia Warriors welcome Kun Khalifat, and Kwara United take on Kano Pillars in Ilorin.
🚨 OFFICIAL ‼️ MD1 FIXTURES— NPFL Tori Podcast (@NpflTori) August 7, 2026
Rivers United vs Plateau United
Shooting Stars Vs Inter Lagos
Ikorodu City vs Ranchers Bees
Rangers Vs Katsina United
Doma United vs Sporting Lagos
Bendel Insurance Vs Warri Wolves
Barau FC v Nasarawa United
Abia Warriors vs Kun Khalifat FC… pic.twitter.com/wCPDBD9l40
Barau will be at home for a clash against Nasarawa United, while Ikorodu City face Ranchers Bees. Doma United will also host Sporting Lagos in another fixture involving ambitious clubs looking to make an early statement.
- Shooting Stars vs Inter Lagos (Friday, August 28)
- Ikorodu City FC vs Ranchers Bees
- Abia Warriors vs Kun Khalifat FC
- Barau FC vs Nasarawa United
- Bendel Insurance vs Warri Wolves
- Rangers International vs Katsina United
- Rivers United vs Plateau United
- Kwara United vs Kano Pillars
- Niger Tornadoes vs Enyimba
- Doma United vs Sporting Lagos
NPFL Season starts this August 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gs7EQUQmu6— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 7, 2026
All remaining fixtures will be played on Sunday, August 30, 2026.