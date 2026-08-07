WAFCON 2026: Zambia coach questions CAF tie-breaker rules after exit

Zambia coach has questioned CAF’s WAFCON 2026 tie-breaker rules after the Copper Queens were eliminated despite strong performances.

Zambia head coach Nora Hauptle has criticised the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) tie-breaker regulations after the Copper Queens were eliminated from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations despite finishing the group stage with an impressive record.

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Zambia defeated Malawi 2-1 in their final Group C match on Wednesday night, but the victory was not enough to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

The Copper Queens finished level on points with Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Malawi, with all three teams ending the group phase on six points.

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However, CAF’s tie-breaker rules determined the final standings, with Nigeria advancing alongside Malawi.

Under CAF’s regulations, the ranking of teams level on points was decided by goals scored in matches involving the tied teams. Nigeria finished ahead after scoring four goals in those encounters, while Malawi recorded three. Zambia’s two goals in the same mini-table left them eliminated.

What Hauptle said

The decision left Hauptle frustrated, as she argued that Zambia’s overall tournament statistics deserved greater recognition.

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“We scored the most goals in this group, and we conceded the least goals. Sometimes I’m not sure if we do the right things with this kind of regulations because it feels completely weird that we are out,” Hauptle said, according to Lusaka Times.