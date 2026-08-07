'Raise your game or go home' – Former Super Falcons coach warns Nigeria ahead of Cameroon clash

Former Super Falcons coach Kadiri Ikhana has warned Nigeria must improve dramatically to overcome Cameroon in the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals.

Former Super Falcons head coach Kadiri Ikhana has challenged Nigeria's women's national team to raise their performance levels ahead of their quarter-final clash against Cameroon at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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Nigeria’s Super Falcons face defensive questions before Cameroon

The Super Falcons will face the Indomitable Lionesses on Sunday, August 9, at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, with a place in the semi-finals and qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup at stake.

The road to WAFCON glory.



The Super Falcons’ path to the final is set. 🦅🇳🇬 #WAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/RkJG0bqMKy — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) August 6, 2026

Ikhana warns Super Falcons

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Despite Nigeria's emphatic 6-2 victory over Egypt in their final Group C match, Ikhana believes the 10-time African champions have yet to produce the kind of performances expected of a team chasing another continental title.

"The Super Falcons have not impressed so far in the championship, and I don't see them beating Cameroon if they fail to raise their game," Ikhana said.

He added, "Surprisingly, they have struggled in all three group matches, even losing to debutants Malawi to finish behind the group winners."

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Nigeria began the tournament with a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi before responding with a determined 1-0 victory over Zambia despite playing with 10 players for much of the contest.

The Super Falcons then booked their place in the knockout rounds with a commanding 6-2 win over Egypt.

However, Ikhana warned that Cameroon will present a much sterner challenge.

"They should realise that a World Cup ticket is at stake, and we cannot afford to miss the chance of qualifying. We all know what happened to the Super Eagles when they failed to qualify for the last World Cup. The ladies must ensure history does not repeat itself," he said.

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The veteran tactician also recalled Cameroon defeating Nigeria in the third-place playoff at the 2012 WAFCON, insisting the Lionesses will be eager to settle another score after losing to the Super Falcons in the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition, a defeat that denied them qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala opened the floodgates.