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‘Rodri informed them of his decision’ - Man City star snubs Real Madrid picks Barcelona in shock transfer twist

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:29 - 07 August 2026
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Man City star snubs Real Madrid
Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to join Barcelona, with his agent confirming the player has rejected a move to arch-rivals Real Madrid in a dramatic turn of events.
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The Spanish international, who captained his country to World Cup glory, has been the subject of transfer speculation.

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The Man City midfielder had been in advanced negotiations with Real Madrid for several weeks. However, talks reportedly stalled, creating an opening for Barcelona to make a decisive move.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Barcelona had intensified their efforts to sign the Ballon d'Or winner, successfully hijacking the deal just as the new season approaches.

Rodri picks Barcelona 

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Rodri's agent, Pablo Barquero, officially communicated the decision, putting an end to the speculation. 

According to reports from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Barquero informed Real Madrid of his client's choice.

Rodri in action || Imago
Rodri in action || Imago

"Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been classy, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca," Barquero stated, as reported by El Larguero.

It is understood that personal terms between Rodri and Barcelona have been fully agreed upon. 

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A conversation with Barcelona's manager, Hansi Flick, and sporting director, Deco, on Wednesday is believed to have been a key factor in persuading the midfielder to choose the Catalan club.

The decision comes as a significant blow to Real Madrid, who have been active in the transfer market this summer, securing deals for players such as Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konate.

With Rodri now off the table, manager Jose Mourinho will need to reassess his midfield targets before Madrid's LaLiga season opener against Espanyol on August 22nd.

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