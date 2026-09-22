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I will bring Ballon d’Or back to Africa – Kylian Mbappe declares

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:30 - 22 September 2026
Kylian Mbappe has made a direct appeal to African voters in the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.
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Mbappe, who is one of the favourites to win the award, has spoken endlessly about his individual achievements over the past year as the race enters the home stretch.

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In an interview with RFI, the Real Madrid and France striker spoke openly about his roots.

Born in Paris to a Cameroonian father and Algerian mother, Mbappé said he has never lost connection with his African heritage.

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“I’ve always had an upbringing steeped in African culture, even though I was born in France and did everything in France. I have never cut ties with my roots or my origins,” he stated.

The 27-year-old also referenced a recent return to Cameroon, where he spent time as a child, describing the warm reception he receives across the continent.

African journalists account for around 20% of the Ballon d’Or votes, and Mbappé thanked supporters for their support.

“Having African origins, it’s always a pleasure when people associate me with the Ballon d’Or.

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"I thank them for everything, and I hope to be able to walk away with the Ballon d’Or and, in one way or another, dedicate it to them too,” he said.

Mbappé is among the leading contenders after a strong individual season and a record-breaking World Cup campaign.

Only George Weah, in 1995, has previously won the men’s Ballon d’Or as an African player.

The Real Madrid man must overcome the threat of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, and Argentine legend Lionel Messi to claim the prestigious prize.

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