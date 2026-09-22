WATCH: Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa rolls back the years with 'calm and clinical' first goal

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa has officially opened his account for the season, steering Kano Pillars to a spectacular 4-1 destruction of league leaders Doma United. The iconic forward produced a moment of pure class in the second half, latching onto a pinpoint pass to extinguish any hopes of a visitor comeback. The emphatic victory firmly re-establishes Pillars as an absolute powerhouse on their home turf.

Ahmed Musa restored a crucial two-goal cushion for the hosts in the second half, calmly latching onto a brilliant through pass to make it 3-1.

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Pillars established early command before the interval courtesy of quick-fire goals from Abdullahi Musa and evergreen playmaker Rabiu Ali.

Substitute Nasiru Salihu sealed the comprehensive 4-1 victory with a stunning late finish following a pinpoint assist from Yahaya Ibrahim.

The legendary forward showed the young guns exactly how it's done with a clinical masterclass under the roaring Kano sky.

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A dominant first-half ambush in Kano

The atmosphere at the Sani Abacha Stadium was absolutely electric as Kano Pillars set out to humble the high-flying league leaders, Doma United. From the very first whistle, the hosts laid down a ruthless tactical marker, completely overwhelming the visitors' backline.

Pillars marched into the halftime tunnel with a comfortable 2-0 lead, leaving Doma United looking completely shell-shocked.

The legend delivers a clinical mic-drop moment

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However, Doma United refused to go down without a fight, striking back early in the second half to halve the deficit and inject immense tension back into the fixture. With the match briefly hanging in the balance, it was time for the veteran captain to show his class.

Ahmed Musa. (Photo Credit: Pillars/X

In a lightning-fast transition move, Shola Abdulraheem sliced the visitors' defense open with an inch-perfect pass. Ahmed Musa read the play beautifully, timed his run to perfection, and executed a calm, composed, and clinical finish past the stranded goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Taking to their official X account, Kano Pillars could barely hide their pride, describing the icon’s decisive strike as calm and clinical.

Shola Abdulraheem with an inch perfect pass and the legend, Ahmed Musa does what he does best……calm, composed and clinical!



Class from start to finish.



SAI MASU GIDA!@Ahmedmusa718 pic.twitter.com/fqTAvpjakW — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) September 21, 2026

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Wrapping up the demolition in style

Musa's goal completely broke Doma United's spirit, allowing Pillars to comfortably dictate the closing stages of the match. The home side provided the final touch of magic when Yahaya Ibrahim delivered a pinpoint, jaw-dropping assist into the box.

Substitute Nasiru Salihu met the delivery with an incredible, stunning finish to seal the 4-1 routing.