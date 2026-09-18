He is the clear candidate — Barca speedster Karim Adeyemi names Ballon d'Or winner

Nigerian-German star Karim Adeyemi has made his pick for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Adeyemi has thrown his full support behind teammate Lamine Yamal in the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, describing the Spanish teenager as the clear favourite.

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“Lamine Yamal is a clear candidate to win the Ballon d’Or, and it would be well deserved,” Adeyemi said.

🔵🔴 Karim Adeyemi on the Ballon d’Or: “Lamine Yamal is a clear candidate to win the Ballon d'Or and it would be well deserved”. pic.twitter.com/Fh3hQkcTqP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2026

Yamal’s case is built on an extraordinary 12 months. The 19-year-old was named La Liga Player of the Season for 2025/26 after helping Barcelona retain their title, contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in the league.

He also played a key role as Spain lifted the World Cup in the summer, adding the ultimate international honour to his growing collection.

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Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona || Imago

The Barcelona star has carried that momentum into the new campaign, already registering seven goals and two assists as Hansi Flick’s side sit top of La Liga.

His consistent excellence has placed him firmly among the leading contenders on France Football’s 30-man shortlist, alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

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“The Ballon d’Or has to be given to the best player in the world, and that's it.

"Not to a player who simply scores 80 goals, because when you score 80 goals, they give you the 'top-scorer' award of the season,” Yamal explained.