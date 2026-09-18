Mbappe leaves Nike after almost 20 years, goes Michael Jordan route

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe has made a major career decision, leaving American sports apparel brand Nike.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has ended his nearly two-decade endorsement relationship with Nike to join Swiss sportswear brand On, securing an equity stake in a landmark 10-year agreement.

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The France international, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with his national team, will serve as a global ambassador and shareholder as the running shoe manufacturer expands into the football boot market.

Mbappé focuses on innovation

The 27-year-old released a statement outlining his decision to depart the American sportswear giant following the expiration of his contract on July 31.

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“From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow’s game," Mbappé stated.

"I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what’s possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning.”

The Michael Jordan route

While the exact financial terms remain undisclosed, The Athletic revealed that Mbappé secured equity in the company as part of his compensation package.

The structure mirrors the revolutionary path taken by Michael Jordan, who transformed sports and brand partnerships during the 1980s.

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Jordan signed a five-year, $2.5 million contract with Nike in October 1984 that included unprecedented royalties and revenue sharing, which shifted athletes from traditional celebrity spokespeople into co-owners.

Mbappé is adopting a similar model to secure long-term financial upside over a standard fixed-fee endorsement.

Nike lose major asset

The departure marks a significant shake-up in the sports apparel industry, as Nike are losing one of their most marketable global athletes.

Mbappé originally signed with Nike in 2006 when he was eight years old, spending the entirety of his professional career as a central figure for their Mercurial boot line.

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On push into football

Founded in 2010, the Zurich-based brand plans to launch its first premium football boots commercially in 2027, utilising its glue-free LightSpray manufacturing technology.

To spearhead their football division, On appointed former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry as their director of football.

Henry, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France, has operated behind the scenes since late 2025 to shape the brand's strategy and reportedly played a crucial role in convincing his compatriot to sign with the Swiss company.

The brand is actively expanding its football roster, having previously signed Barcelona Femení midfielder Sydney Schertenleib as an ambassador in December 2025.

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The football expansion follows a proven blueprint established by 20-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer.