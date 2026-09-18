Brighton vs Arsenal: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

League leaders Arsenal head to the south coast on a perfect run of five straight wins across all competitions to take on Brighton in the Premier League.

Date & Time: Saturday, 19 September 2026 | 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 11:00 AM ET

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Venue: American Express Stadium (Amex), Brighton

Broadcast/Streaming: Falls within the Saturday 3 pm blackout — not shown live on UK TV. Live in the US on USA Network (Telemundo for Spanish-language coverage)

Brighton vs Arsenal match overview

Mikel Arteta's side have conceded just once in four Premier League matches.

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They made light work of Sunderland last time out (2-0) and heavily rotated their squad in a 4-2 Carabao Cup win at Ipswich in midweek, with teenager Max Dowman scoring twice — a timely reminder of the depth Arteta now has at his disposal.

Brighton are full of confidence themselves, sitting fifth after a 5-0 demolition of Coventry City in which four different players got on the scoresheet in the second half alone.

There's an important caveat to Brighton's league-leading goal tally worth noting, though — nine of their 13 league goals this season have come against teams reduced to ten men, a stat that suggests their underlying attacking output may be more modest than the raw numbers imply against a full-strength Arsenal side.

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Quick prediction & odds

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📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Arsenal to Win] (odds: 1.73)

Arsenal have conceded just once in four league matches and face a Brighton side whose scoring output has been heavily inflated by games against ten men — the Gunners' defensive record should tell here.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer] (odds: 3.10)

Saka has been directly involved in goals throughout Arsenal's perfect start and is expected to return to the full-strength XI that won at Sunderland, offering the clearest individual attacking threat on the pitch.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Brighton vs Arsenal preview

Fabian Hürzeler's side have shown genuine quality and resilience this season, epitomised by their comeback win in the Carabao Cup as they fought back from 2-0 down to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They have lost just once all season – a narrow 4-3 defeat to Chelsea – but now face arguably their sternest test yet against an Arsenal side who have conceded just one goal and are yet to taste defeat this campaign.

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Brighton are expected to recall four senior players who were rested for the Carabao Cup tie, with Bart Verbruggen returning in goal for Jason Steele, restoring the side to closer to full strength.

The concern is personnel further forward — Brighton are missing most of their first-choice wide attacking options, a significant blow against an Arsenal defence that has been among the meanest in the division.

Their home form at the Amex has been a genuine source of strength this season, and a raucous crowd will be looking to make this as uncomfortable as possible for the league leaders.

Odegaard scores Arsenal's winning goal || Imago

Mikel Arteta's side have looked close to untouchable defensively, and the emergence of academy graduate Max Dowman as a genuine attacking weapon adds an extra dimension to an already stacked squad.

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Ezri Konsa continues to look a shrewd addition at the back, expected to keep his place in the XI restored from the win at Sunderland, while William Saliba's continued absence with a back injury remains the one notable gap in Arsenal's defensive options.

This represents Arsenal's fourth consecutive away match of the season and comes on a short turnaround following the midweek cup tie, a scheduling quirk that could offer Brighton a sliver of hope even against a side playing with such control.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

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Competition Brighton form Arsenal form Last meeting Premier League W L D W W W W W Brighton 0-1 Arsenal, March 4, 2026

Arsenal hold a clear recent advantage in this fixture, winning 11 of the last 22 meetings to Brighton's 6, with 5 draws.

Both sides arrive with genuine momentum, but Arsenal's superior defensive numbers through the opening month of the season give them the platform to extend their advantage further.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

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Brighton

Brighton new boy Jaouen Hadjam picked up a knock in the win over Man United and is uncertain for Saturday, but Ferdi Kadioglu was always likely to return to the XI.

In brighter news, Georginio Rutter was back in the ranks on Wednesday after an ankle issue, but Femi Azeez (thigh) and Michael Svoboda (knee) did not make the cut.

Evan Ferguson (ankle), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified), Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Yankuba Minteh (calf) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out.

After rotating his resources to magnificent effect at Old Trafford, Hurzeler should revert to the XI that started the triumph over Coventry last weekend, including a recall for midweek match-winner Maxim De Cuyper in his auxiliary left-wing slot.

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Arsenal

No sooner had Jurrien Timber returned to action for Arsenal than the Dutchman was ruled out again, although his absence from the EFL Cup success over Ipswich was precautionary rather than indicative of a serious setback.

Timber was likely being spared for Saturday, with Piero Hincapie (muscle), Ben White (groin) and Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) all major doubts, while William Saliba (back) will not return for several weeks at least.

Despite his latest historic feats, Dowman's reward for a man-of-the-match display on Tuesday will be a demotion to the bench or 12th man role, as Arteta reverts to a recognisable first XI.

Brighton (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

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Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Groß, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Arsenal (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Exact Score Prediction

Brighton 0-2 Arsenal

Brighton vs. Arsenal is the Gunners' second attack vs. defence battle of the new campaign, and the champions made light work of their first such showdown against London rivals Chelsea.

The Seagulls’ home form and recent momentum give them every chance of testing Arsenal, particularly with a vocal Amex crowd behind them.

However, Arsenal's superior overall quality, defensive discipline and squad depth — on full display in their midweek cup win — should be enough to preserve their unblemished record on the south coast.