'Stay grounded' — Arteta makes simple demand as Arsenal chase 123-year record

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal side to stay fully focused as they prepare to equal a club record that has stood for 123 years.

The Gunners head into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on a seven-game winning run at the start of the season.

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Victory at the Emirates would match the eight successive wins achieved by Woolwich Arsenal way back in the 1903-04 campaign, the longest winning start in the club’s history.

Arteta, however, is determined that the milestone does not become a distraction.

“We’ve got a really tough opponent tomorrow, so we’re going to have to earn the right to win the game,” the Arsenal manager said.

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“But certainly that will be the mindset of the players and the team.”

The Spaniard admitted he was impressed by the squad’s attitude during pre-season, despite limited preparation time after the previous campaign.

“We know how complicated it is to win a football match at this level. So to win seven, it tells the story,” he added.

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“After the summer, especially, there were a lot of unknowns about how the players and the team were going to react. But I said from day one, the attitude and what I was seeing, I was really impressed with.”

Arsenal, who dispatched Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup during the week, are currently on a run that matches the seven consecutive victories that launched the 2004-05 Invincibles season.

Yet Arteta refused to look beyond Brighton, stressing the need to stay grounded.