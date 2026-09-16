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Arteta vows to protect 16-year-old superstar Max Dowman after EFL Cup magic

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:59 - 16 September 2026
Mikel Arteta has vowed to carefully protect Arsenal’s 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman after the teenager produced a dazzling two-goal display in the Gunners’ 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Ipswich Town.
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Dowman, making his first appearance of the season, opened the scoring with a brilliant solo effort, gliding past Cedric Kipre before finishing coolly.

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He added a second early in the second half, while Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino completed the scoring, as the Gunners followed up their 2-0 win over Sunderland at the weekend with another fine performance.

Speaking after the match, Arteta admitted the growing hype around the England Under-19 international will be difficult to contain.

“It’s inevitable that we’re talking about Max when he scores and creates the moments that he has created tonight. It’s normal,” the Arsenal manager said.

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“Depending on what he does on the pitch, it’s not easy. I understand, but what we have to do is look after him.

"He’s 16 years old; you don’t see that in this league with the demands that the league, the players, and everything put on you.

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"We really need to make sure that every time we throw him in, it’s in the right context with the right preparation. And that’s what we are trying to do.”

Arteta added that Dowman is treated like any other first-team player, but stressed the need to manage his workload carefully so he can continue to develop consistently.

Arsenal switch their attentions back to Premier League matters with a trip to the south coast to do battle with Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton this weekend.

The north Londoners boast a perfect record at this embryonic stage of the season, winning seven from seven in all competitions.

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