Hansi Flick confirms Rodri's Barcelona claim about Yamal

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick discussed Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or candidacy.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has defended the club's campaign for Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, praising the winger's confidence ahead of their LALIGA fixture against Racing Santander.

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The German coach addressed the media on Tuesday, September 15, confirming the club's active support for the 19-year-old following comments from summer signing Rodri.

Flick supports Yamal campaign

The Spain international midfielder recently stated he understood why Barcelona were prioritising their academy graduate in the Ballon d'Or conversation, tacitly confirming that clubs intentionally propagate the candidacy of specific players.

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Flick reinforced that stance during his press conference, defending Yamal's declaration that he deserves the individual accolade.

"And why not campaign for Lamine? He's our player, and I support players who have confidence. I think it's a good idea. I support our players," Flick stated.

Confidence drives performance

Flick lauded the youngster's self-belief, noting that his public ambition directly translates to his performances on the pitch.

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"He's a young player, he's sincere, and he's confident. And I like that. He's confident in his game. We want him to keep it up; that's how he wins one-on-one and one-on-two situations. That's what confidence gives him. If he believes he deserves it, then so do I," Flick explained.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or race

The Barcelona manager declined to discuss Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who has actively campaigned for the award himself, choosing instead to focus his praise entirely on Yamal.

Yamal strengthened his candidacy by winning the 2025/26 LALIGA and Supercopa de España titles with Barcelona, before securing the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain in July.