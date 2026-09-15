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They are too strong — Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye admits after conceding 5 goals

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:02 - 15 September 2026
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has admitted Inter Milan were simply too strong after Udinese conceded five goals in a dramatic 5-3 Serie A defeat at the San Siro.
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Udinese raced into a shock 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes through James Abankwah and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, only for the defending champions to produce a stunning comeback.

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Carlos Augusto and Nicolo Barella levelled before half-time, with Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny completing the turnaround after the break.

Okoye, who has enjoyed a fine year in goal for Udinese, produced several important saves during the high-scoring encounter but was ultimately unable to prevent Inter from securing all three points.

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Reflecting on the result on Udinese’s official website, the Nigeria international said:

“It’s always difficult against Inter at San Siro. They play very attacking; they don’t stop even after scoring three or four goals.

"We also had our chances, but they are too strong.”

The defeat leaves Udinese 13th in the Serie A table with four points from four matches.

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Okoye and his teammates will look to bounce back when they host Cagliari at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday.

Inter, meanwhile, remain perfect after four league games and continue to set the early pace at the top of the table alongside Roma.

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