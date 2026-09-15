They are too strong — Super Eagles shot-stopper Maduka Okoye admits after conceding 5 goals

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has admitted Inter Milan were simply too strong after Udinese conceded five goals in a dramatic 5-3 Serie A defeat at the San Siro.

Udinese raced into a shock 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes through James Abankwah and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, only for the defending champions to produce a stunning comeback.

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Carlos Augusto and Nicolo Barella levelled before half-time, with Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny completing the turnaround after the break.

Okoye, who has enjoyed a fine year in goal for Udinese, produced several important saves during the high-scoring encounter but was ultimately unable to prevent Inter from securing all three points.

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Reflecting on the result on Udinese’s official website, the Nigeria international said:

“It’s always difficult against Inter at San Siro. They play very attacking; they don’t stop even after scoring three or four goals.

"We also had our chances, but they are too strong.”

The defeat leaves Udinese 13th in the Serie A table with four points from four matches.

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Okoye and his teammates will look to bounce back when they host Cagliari at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday.