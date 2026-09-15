Lionel Messi set to play final game against Nigeria's neighbours despite annoucing retirement

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is set for a brief return to the national team.

Lionel Messi has been included in the Argentina national team squad for the October international break despite officially announcing his retirement last month.

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The 39-year-old forward is scheduled to feature in a farewell arrangement against the Benin Republic at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Messi returns for monumental farewell

The call-up provides the Argentine public with an opportunity to formally bid farewell to their captain on home soil.

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Messi initially appeared to conclude his international career during his last competitive appearance for the national team on July 19, the World Cup final against Spain.

The upcoming fixture allows the Inter Miami forward to make a final ceremonial appearance before permanently stepping away from international duties.

The initial retirement decision followed a turbulent period for the veteran forward, arriving shortly after the loss of his father.

The immense loss follows Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The defeat denied Argentina a second consecutive title, though Messi still scored eight goals during the tournament to secure his status as one of the competition's greatest performers.

An unprecedented international legacy

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The fixture against the Benin Republic will add a final chapter to a record-breaking international career spanning two decades.

Messi currently holds the national record for both appearances and goals, registering 125 goals across 207 caps since making his senior debut against Hungary in August 2005.

His international resume includes leading Argentina to four major trophies. He secured the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.