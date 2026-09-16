‘Not just salary’ — 187-goal EPL legend claims several factors stopped Osimhen transfer

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole believes several factors beyond transfer fees and wages have prevented Premier League clubs from signing Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has been repeatedly linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in recent years, but no deal has materialised.

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Osimhen, who scored 31 goals in Napoli’s 2022/23 Serie A title-winning campaign, has continued his prolific form at Galatasaray, netting 65 goals in 78 appearances.

Victor Osimhen|| imago

Speaking to GOAL, Cole insisted Osimhen possesses the qualities to succeed in England.

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“He does. He scores goals. He scored goals in Italy and he’s scoring goals in Turkey as well,” the Premier League legend said.

“But, you know, it depends. There are many different factors in signing a player from a respective country. It’s not all about just the salary or the transfer fee.

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"There could be many different things that go on.

“If he does come to the Premier League, which I think he will be very good at, you never know who he’ll go to.”

Osimhen seems to be a hot topic every window, and there is an inevitability about his potential arrival in England.